Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

'Dogs face Rebels in Friday matchup at Allegiant Stadium

Fresno State (5-4, 4-1 MW) at UNLV (4-5, 2-3 MW) Friday, Nov. 11 • 7:30 p.m. PT • Allegiant Stadium (65,000) - Las Vegas, Nev. Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | UNLV Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs host Sunbirds in 2022-23 opener

Nov. 7, 2022 • 7 p.m. PT • Fresno, Calif. • Save Mart Center. TV/ONLINE: Mountain West Network (PBP: Matt Norville/Sideline: Taylor Martinez) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (PBP: Paul Loeffler/Analyst: Marc Q. Jones) -- Radio stations: 1340 AM & 96.7 FM (Fresno, Calif.); 970 AM (Bakersfield, Calif.)
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Active defense leads 'Dogs past Sunbirds in opener

FRESNO, Calif. – On a tough shooting night in the season opener for Fresno State, the Bulldogs locked in defensively, forcing Fresno Pacific into 22 turnovers en route to a 66-49 win Monday night at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs had a balanced offensive game with four players...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs travel to SDSU on Monday

Fresno State (7-19, 1-13 MW) at San Diego State (7-18, 5-9 MW) Nov. 7, 2022 • 5 P.M. PT • Peterson Gym • San Diego, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Series History: San Diego State leads 34-19-2 BULLDOG BONES. Fresno State...
SAN DIEGO, CA

