ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Hatboro-Horsham 2023 goalie Kirn commits to Eastern

Hatboro-Horsham 2023 goalie Brendan Kirn has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Eastern University. High school: Hatboro-Horsham High School (Hatboro, PA) Lacrosse honors: 2022 SOL All League Team, 2022 Hatboro-Horsham Defensive MVP, Varsity Captain, Holiday Showcase All-Star, USMC Lacrosse Leadership Event MVP. Academic honors: Co-Class President, Stocks...
HORSHAM, PA
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Penn Charter 2024 ATT/MF Michener commits to Villanova

Penn Charter 2024 attackman/midfielder Gavin Michener has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Villanova University. High school: William Penn Charter School (Philadelphia, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Attack, Midfield. College committed to: Villanova University. Club team: Big 4 HHH Boys. Lacrosse honors: 2021 Under Armour All...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Registration open for Blue Ox Boys’ Winter Training 2023 at @BerwynClub

Registration is open for Blue Ox elite training for boys this winter at Berwyn Sports Club at 950 Cassatt Rd., Berwyn. High School Sharp Shooting and Dynamic Dodging Training | Winter 2023. Our Blue Ox Lacrosse dodging and shooting program will push an athlete to develop and perfect five key...
BERWYN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy