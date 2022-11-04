Marple Newtown 2023 midfielder Ryan Gorman has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Immaculata University. High school: Marple Newtown (Newtown Square, PA) Why did you choose Immaculata University, Men’s D3? “I chose Immaculata because I feel it’s the best fit for me and will give me the best opportunities.”

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO