Radio Free NH: Ike Wouldn’t Stand a Chance in Today’s GOP

Sununu Wins Fourth Term As NH Governor
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s not about him but about the people of New Hampshire as he spoke to supporters after ABC News and the Associated Press called the race for him over Democratic challenger Dr. Tom Sherman of Rye at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. “This is a...
NH Voting Appears Heavy; Ballot Counting Devices To Be Audited in Four Communities
ASHLAND – Secretary of State David Scanlan’s predictions for a record voter turnout in a midterm election seemed to be on target as voters and poll workers across the state reported big early morning crowds Tuesday punctuated by a busy lunch hour. Polls were expected to be open...
Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022
New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
Claremont’s Hip Hop Patriot House Candidate Denies Cocaine Charges
Jeremy Herrell, the self-styled Hip Hop Patriot who is running as a GOP candidate for a seat in the New Hampshire House, says he was not arrested by the Vermont and New Hampshire Drug Task Forces, and that he did not become an informant in a subsequent cocaine trafficking case, despite the court records and booking sheet obtained by this reporter.
Op-Ed: Remember ‘Remember in November’? It’s Time
In the two years that have passed since the last state and federal election in 2020, New Hampshire has gone from “In This Together” at the height of the COVID pandemic to one of most toxic and divisive periods in our history. Social pillars that both parties once...
Op-Ed: Abortion is on the ballot and NH is at a crossroads
One in three women have lost access to legal abortion in their home state since Roe v. Wade was overturned. While abortion remains safe and legal in New Hampshire before 24 weeks for now, without federal constitutional protections or an affirmative right in state law, the future of abortion access depends upon who we elect on November 8 to represent us at the State House and in Congress.
Plaintiffs Appeal Dismissal of Gerrymandering Suit to the NH Supreme Court
CONCORD — The plaintiffs in a suit claiming the Executive Council and state Senate districts were unconstitutionally and unlawfully gerrymandered to give Republicans a significant advantage have appealed a lower court ruling dismissing the case. The appeal was filed Friday with the state Supreme Court, saying the Superior Court...
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Sununu Talks To Press About Bolduc, Education Freedom Accounts, Secure Elections
CONCORD – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he expects that by next week, three of the state’s four members of Congress will be out of a job. Sununu also said at a press availability at the office of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs that he would consider expanding Education Freedom Accounts and touted both the new InvestNH housing and dental benefits program passed Wednesday at the Executive Council meeting.
Plaintiffs Argue for Statewide Education Property Tax Injunction
NORTH HAVERHILL – The Grafton County Superior Court held a hearing Friday on taxpayers’ motion seeking a preliminary injunction against the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) as part of a school funding lawsuit brought against the state. “We brought this motion because in the state’s response to our...
N.H. State Archives Celebrates American Archives Month with Nod to Long-term Volunteers
CONCORD – The New Hampshire Secretary of State, Archives Division, is rounding off American Archives Month by recognizing its most dedicated volunteers. For over 15 years, Susan Bryant-Kimball of Sandwich, Diane Fiske of Dover, Barry Dame of Gilford and Lillian Wise of Concord have spent almost every Tuesday morning organizing, cataloging and loading historical records on the State Archives database.
How Utilities Make Profits in NH
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Captain Ahab here, with some information about what I am hoping to harpoon...
State Alerts YDC Abuse Victims About Controversial Settlement Process
Attorney General John Formella has given notice to former residents of the state’s YDC/SYSC and similar facilities that they may be entitled to file a claim with the state’s new $100 million-dollar YDC Settlement Fund, but the attorney representing about 900 victims said the program is destined to fail.
MetLife, Sununu Provide Details On New Paid Family Medical Leave Plan
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and a representative of MetLife provided an update on New Hampshire’s Paid Family Medical Leave Plan Wednesday at a news conference, including upcoming enrollment information. The plan will allow 60 percent coverage of wages for up to six weeks a year for participating...
The Coming Election Will Determine the Country’s Direction
The general election is in 10 days and the candidates, parties and special interests are out in force making the final push before voting begins. If you listened to the attack ads running nonstop on social media and other outlets, you would think everyone is an extremist from a party that wants to destroy the nation.
Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues
Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
NFIB NH Endorses 15 State Candidates This Week
(CONCORD, NH) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy group, announced today that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed 15 State Senate candidates in New Hampshire. NFIB NH PAC Board Chair Ray Pinard said, “the endorsements of these 15 State Senate...
Salmon Season: The Fish of a Thousand Casts
Fishing season is slowly coming to a close. Except for those few rivers that have special regulations, the season will end at the end of October. It is this time of year that many fly fishers head for the rivers and tributaries that flow into Lake Winnipesaukee hoping to catch a Landlocked Salmon.
