Bills at Jets: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Friday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (6-1)
Out
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
Questionable
- OL Spencer Brown (ankle)
- LB Matt Milano (oblique)
- CB Tre’Davious White (knee)
Will play
- CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
- DE Von Miller (ankle)
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)
- RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
- OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday.
New York Jets (5-3)
Out
- WR Corey Davis (knee)
Questionable
- N/A
Will play
- OL Nate Herbig (hand)
- OL Duane Brown (shoulder)
- S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)
- TE CJ Uzomah (shoulder)
Notes: Davis did not play in Jets’ Week 8 game vs. Patriots.
