ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 3

Latasha Meeks
4d ago

They left out alot of bad intersections. Plus they don't have side walks which it forces people to walk in the streets. Killeen is a horrible place to live

Reply(2)
1
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Wild Chase in Troy, Texas Ends After Police Shoot Suspect

After allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night along I-35 that included going into oncoming traffic, the driver of a U-Haul truck is in the hospital after being shot by two police officers in Troy, Texas. Temple Police received a call on November 7th about a vehicle being pursued...
TROY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, Texas Woman Facing Eviction Due To Medical Marijuana Usage

The debate over legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana has grown hotter over the past couple of decades. Its growth has been exponential, with one candidate for Texas Governor saying they will change laws surrounding the drug if elected. But for one woman in Temple, her usage of the drug for medical means could cause more harm than good.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Organizations push for marijuana ordinance in Killeen and Harker Heights

KILLEEN, Texas — On Election Day, voters in Killeen and Harker Heights will be able to vote for or against decriminalizing of small amounts marijuana. The goal of Proposition A is to eliminate enforcement of Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances such as a felony investigation.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy following pursuit

Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troy following a pursuit that began in Hill County. Officers attempted to make contact with a U-Haul around 7 p.m. on Monday, confirmed a DPS spokesperson. A pursuit ensued and traveled through Waco and Bell County. Increased police activity was reported near...
TROY, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy