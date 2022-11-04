Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
Police: Arkansas murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in another state.
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
KITV.com
Maui Police ask for help finding missing Waiehu Man
WAIEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waiehu man. Joseph Magaoay, 52, was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 5 by family members. Family members say they last saw him loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu on Monday, Oct. 31.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 people seriously injured in crash on Farrington Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash overnight on Farrington Highway. The two-vehicle crash happened near Makua Cave on the leeward coast. HNN was told one of the vehicles involved may have flipped a couple times. So far, there has been no...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From volcanoes to beaches, Hawaii has some of the most popular landmarks in the US
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S. According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country. Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
KTAR.com
Idaho man gets 3.5 years in prison for smuggling ammunition through Arizona-Mexico broder
PHOENIX — A 45-year-old Idaho man was sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for smuggling ammunition into Mexico through the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said. Adrian Guadalupe Valdez will serve 42 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the country, Attorney...
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Never afraid to pursue the truth: ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz, 1954-2022
It is with tremendous sadness that ABC4 announces the death of our senior crime and justice reporter Antonio Marcos Ortiz, 68, at his home Saturday morning.
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau
No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
Hawaii’s Public School System Should Be Decentralized
There is something wrong with Hawaii’s education system. I am 16 and, in every sense of the phrase, a fresh pair of eyes for Hawaii. I have been homeschooled and gone to a public school, a charter school, and a private school. I have been the star student and the child with an F on their paper.
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
