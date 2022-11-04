ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
HAWAII STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KITV.com

Maui Police ask for help finding missing Waiehu Man

WAIEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waiehu man. Joseph Magaoay, 52, was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 5 by family members. Family members say they last saw him loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu on Monday, Oct. 31.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 people seriously injured in crash on Farrington Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a crash overnight on Farrington Highway. The two-vehicle crash happened near Makua Cave on the leeward coast. HNN was told one of the vehicles involved may have flipped a couple times. So far, there has been no...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
WAILUKU, HI
travelmag.com

Where to Buy Tickets for Old Lahaina Luau

No visit to Hawaii is complete without attending a luau show – and one of the most famous anywhere on the islands is the Old Lahaina Luau. One of the most popular tourist activities in Hawaii is the traditional party or feast known as ‘luaus’. Usually accompanied by entertainment, luauas feature authentic Hawaiian cuisine such as poi, kālua puaʻa, poke, lomi salmon, ʻopihi, and haupia, beer, along with Hawaiian music and hula dancing. Luaus take place across Hawaii, but perhaps the best known is held in Lahaina on the idyllic island of Mau, which is dotted with swaying palm trees and spotless beaches.
LAHAINA, HI
fox10phoenix.com

New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SELIGMAN, AZ

