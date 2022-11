Mendocino Farms LLC plans to open its ninth new location this year, bringing the fast-casual concept to 51 units in California and Texas, the company said this week. The next opening, planned for Nov. 22 in Dallas’ Preston Hollow neighborhood, a company representative said. The company opened its first restaurant in 2020 and, with this opening, will have five units in the area.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO