MedicalXpress
Having more babies lowers the risk of endometrial cancer, study finds
University of Queensland research has revealed that having more babies reduces a woman's risk of endometrial cancer. Dr. Gunn-Helen Moen and Shannon D'Urso from UQ's Institute for Molecular Bioscience investigated risk factors for endometrial cancer using genetic analysis, and have found that having three babies compared to none could decrease a woman's risk by 50%
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Medical News Today
What is the cardia of the stomach?
The cardia is the entrance to the stomach at the bottom of the esophagus. It is one of four main parts of the stomach, including the pylorus, body, and fundus. Food and liquids initially pass through the cardia before entering the stomach. Another name for this part of the stomach...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
Medical News Today
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
MedicalXpress
What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to stimuli and why it sometimes goes wrong
When your body fights off an infection, you develop a fever. If you have arthritis, your joints will hurt. If a bee stings your hand, your hand will swell up and become stiff. These are all manifestations of inflammation occurring in the body. We are two immunologists who study how...
MedicalXpress
Study differentiating function of two immune cells could improve vaccine design
The immune system's ability to remember defeated disease-causing germs and prevent subsequent infections remains incompletely understood, but a study in Science Immunology clarifies an important piece of the picture. Rutgers researchers used specially bred mice to distinguish the functions of two types of immune cells known as tissue-resident memory T...
MedicalXpress
Exercise can help against insulin resistance in the brain
If the brain no longer responds correctly to the hormone insulin (insulin resistance), this also has a negative effect on the metabolism in the body and the regulation of eating behavior. A recent study shows that as little as eight weeks of exercise can help restore the brain's insulin sensitivity in severely overweight adults. This opens up new therapeutic possibilities for reducing obesity and diabetes risk factors in the future. The study by the DZD, Tübingen University Hospital and Helmholtz Munich has now been published in JCI Insight.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
Scientists made mini brains and infected them with coronavirus. What they saw could explain Long COVID
A new study looked at the impact of COVID on a "mini brain". In a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers from Sweden and a Harvard-affiliated hospital in Boston tried to find out by creating “brain organoids,” or miniature brains about the size of a pinhead, and infected them with COVID.
cohaitungchi.com
What your period is trying to tell you about your thyroid
The factor I like about durations is the story they inform about well being. I'm consistently asking my sufferers about their durations—even when they’ve come to me for one thing else. For instance, my affected person Sharon got here to me for assist with elevated ldl cholesterol. She...
News-Medical.net
Exercise program improves insulin action in the brain
MedicalXpress
How a common gene variant influences your risk of severe illness from COVID-19
Anew study led by Yale researchers has found that a common genetic variant that occurs in nearly 20% of individuals influences both susceptibility to COVID-19 and the development of severe disease. "Knowledge of this gene variation can identify patients who need to be monitored and treated more aggressively to prevent...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
earth.com
Nutritional interventions can boost motivation in the brain
Motivation is a highly important process in life, often marking the difference between success and failure, goal-directedness and aimlessness, or wellbeing and unhappiness. However, becoming and staying motivated is far from easy, prompting many scientists to look for ways of boosting motivation. Now, a team of researchers led by the...
technologynetworks.com
Repeated Stress Produces IBS-Like Symptoms in Mice
The evidence for the interconnection between emotional states and intestinal conditions has grown recently. These findings have led researchers to speculate about the association between the brain and the gut - the "gut-brain axis." To understand this functional connection, researchers from Tokyo University of Science used a mouse model for stress-induced psychiatric disorders, called cVSDS, and found that the animals showed symptoms resembling irritable bowel syndrome as a result of repeated emotional stress.
