Flavorcon 2022 begins tomorrow! Are you ready? Here are some things for you to know before you go, like WiFi information, downloading the Flavorcon app, speaker sessions and expo hall highlights:. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available for your convenience—Network Name: Flavorcon Password: Taste2022. To download the app, scan the QR...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO