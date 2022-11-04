Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Lowery, DT, Winston Salem State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I feel like I have a unique skill set as far as my speed, quickness, and strength. I also have great football I.Q. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bret MacDougall, DB, University of Windsor
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My size, speed and athleticism, combined with my thorough understanding of the game allows me to impact the game in a variety of ways. I have played numerous positions on defence as well as my special teams production.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremiah Nelson, RB, Kutztown University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in this upcoming 2023 NFL draft is that not only am I a true natural born leader, but that I am one of the most versatile Running Back’s in the country on all levels. I effectively & consistently make plays with the ball in and out of my hands. I am a Big Back with the Agility and speed that is rare to see from a player of my size. I have the hands of a receiver and can run routes like one as well. I’m the back that is going to step up and put a hat on any D-Lineman or Linebacker in Pass Protection & in open space. I am the one that will make plays and do my job time & time again on Special Teams. I have everything to lose & the world to gain and it’s time to show everyone how Great I am. I am a big talent at a small school and the chip that’s been on my shoulder allows me to wake up and strive for greatness every day.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah State
Games Watched@ Wyoming, @ Colorado St., New Mexico. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(Utah St.)Played in all 8 games, 44 catches for 542 yards, 4 TDs, 1 carry for 3 yards. 2021 (Maryland)Played in 13 games, started 2 games, 25 catches for 319 yards, 1 TD. 2020(Maryland)Started all 5...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
Honors/CaptainshipRecipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award (Offense)/All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, media, 2019)/ Voted a captain by his teammates (2021) Games Watched(2022) IAUN, (2022) INUN, (2022) CTUN. Scout Name / DateVictor Horn/ 11-3-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20229 GP 41 REC 525 YDS 1...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ike Irabor, RB, Union College, NY | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Intervie
Ike Irabor the superstar runningback from Union College NY recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Draft Guy Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Keiondre Hall, DE, Pittsburg State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Keiondre Hall the standout defensive lineman from Pittsburg State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jovaughn Gwyn, OG, South Carolina
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20181 GP, 15 snaps (missed most of season due to foot injury) RS SR and 4 yr full-time starter at RG in the zone/gap blocking scheme of SCUN. He possesses poor height and weight with adequate speed and a muscular upper body with powerful legs. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, balance, lateral quickness and agility, average acceleration and play speed. While zone blocking, he takes a quick first step, rolls his hips on contact and shows solid UOH as he latches on. He generates good movement at the POA with his quality grip strength and foot drive against 3T with good size, adequate UOH and AA. When pulling on power runs, he exhibits good lateral quickness and agility to pull to and through the hole before overpowering ILB near the LOS with average size and AA with his quality play strength, good explosiveness and above-average physical toughness. Average finish ability allows him to finish blocks to the ground against IDL with subpar play strength and physical toughness. He possesses quality pass pro skills overall. He plays with a good, wide base with solid bend and displays above-average UOH delivering a well-timed punch to the frame of the IDL as he keeps his feet moving. He uses his very good play strength and solid leverage to anchor against the bullrush from 3T/2i with quality size and good play strength. He displays above-average reactive athleticism as he effectively reads the defense and uses his good COD to pick up EDGE and 1T with solid lateral quickness and agility as they twist towards the B gap. He does a good job of keeping his weight over his toes preventing him from playing off-balanced in the run game and in pass pro. Subpar blocking in space due to him being slow to set his block up which enables LB/DB with good AA to shed or evade his attempted block. Poor length prevents him from maintaining his block consistently while run blocking and in pass pro against 3T with quality length, UOH and physical toughness.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Colts take a unique approach by giving a legend a chance to coach, but will it work?
Yesterday, the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich after another very horrible season as their head coach. I doubt he will be out of a job for long, I would not be shocked if the Eagles look to bring him on at some capacity after the season, but the cool approach is the Colts just hired a person that was not even on the staff as their interim head coach.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: HBCU Offers, learning of several top prospects who could be major signings
NFL Draft Diamonds is deeply involved with being innovative towards HBCUs as of today, we will highlight a few recent HBCU offers over the past couple of weeks to months, letting our audience know, we will do our best to monitor the HBCU offers and yes, hopefully, signings, for Junior College and High school.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at slot WR where he projects at the next level. Good versatility as an inside WR – used on motions/toss run plays, also used frequently on trick plays where he can pitch it to another player after the handoff and create some razzle-dazzle for the offense. Has average speed and below-average blocking skills, but possesses good hands, versatility, and vision after the catch to add value to a pro team. Has good hands – looks the ball in and can make midair catches. Does a good job of adjusting high and low and tracking the ball midair. Can come down with the ball and win contested catches. Shows good vision and patience to follow blocks after the catch. Lacks top-end speed and isn’t very shifty but can make first defenders miss and elude initial tacklers in space. Displays good on-field awareness and keeps the play alive for the QB. Is a willing blocker but below-average in form, technique and toughness; doesn’t go up after defenders or drive them off the ball. Has decent burst off the line of scrimmage but lacks the explosiveness typically desired of a slot WR. Can make defenders miss but lacks top-end speed to be a game-breaker. Very linear receiver who isn’t asked to run a lot of different routes.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ferrum College freshman QB Willie Patterson was killed in a car accident over the weekend
Ferrum College had a young 18-year-old Freshman QB that was considered the future of the school. “Willie P” also known as Willie Patterson’s life was cut short on Saturday, when he was killed in a car accident. Ferrum College is a small school in Virginia and the freshman...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lil Wayne snaps on the Green Bay Packers and says they should have traded Aaron Rodgers
Lil Wayne is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, and he did not hold back his words following a loss to the Detroit Lions. Lil Wayne says the Packers made a mistake and should have let Aaron Rodgers go….. The loss to the Lions was embarrassing, and now the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Courtney Ledyard, DE, Southwestern Oklahoma State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can play anywhere on the DLine, I have a violent strike and violent hands. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I was about 8 years old. What is one...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pitt football player Dayon Hayes was arrested in a domestic incident and charged with assault
Pittsburgh football standout Dayon Hayes was arrested in a very scary domestic incident. The 6’4, 275 pound pass rusher was arrested for simple assault, but the police report was much more damning. On Sunday night, police arrested Hayes, after Police dispatchers received a 911 call saying she was trying...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Spencer Masterson, OL, University of Guelph
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Combination of size, length, experience, drive and coachability. I am a true 6’6 with a wingspan of 6’10 who has been playing OL for over ten years. I played against many of the top CFL/NFL top prospects over my university career and have matched up very well against them. I have the drive to get better and I am always hungry to be coached and learn as many new skills and techniques as I can.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
California Star High School football player gunned down in his hometown of Victorville
Richard Reed had a bright future, as a star football player for Silverado High School. According to police reports, Reed was gunned down and pronounced dead on the scene after being found shot in his hometown of Victorville. Silverado made the playoffs, and Reed was named an All-Desert Sky League...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top Profits of playing American Football in College
College is not just about academic knowledge. It includes many activities designed to help you become a healthy person. College football is an example of such an activity. Playing college football is not a good idea. It only makes it more likely that they will get hurt. Parents often base their decisions on this belief, and they discourage their children from taking part in the sport. In reality, the game has more to offer than entertainment. You can take it up while you are still in school, and there are perks to help you afterward.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
New York Giants star defender Xavier McKinney was injured in an ATV accident in Mexico on their bye week | Will miss several weeks with a hand injury
New York Giants starting safety Xavier McKinney will miss several weeks after injuring his hand in an ATV accident in Mexico. The starting safety decided to go to Mexico on his bye week to enjoy his time away from the game, and he reportedly wen on an ATV experience, that did not end the way he intended it would.
