Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20181 GP, 15 snaps (missed most of season due to foot injury) RS SR and 4 yr full-time starter at RG in the zone/gap blocking scheme of SCUN. He possesses poor height and weight with adequate speed and a muscular upper body with powerful legs. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, balance, lateral quickness and agility, average acceleration and play speed. While zone blocking, he takes a quick first step, rolls his hips on contact and shows solid UOH as he latches on. He generates good movement at the POA with his quality grip strength and foot drive against 3T with good size, adequate UOH and AA. When pulling on power runs, he exhibits good lateral quickness and agility to pull to and through the hole before overpowering ILB near the LOS with average size and AA with his quality play strength, good explosiveness and above-average physical toughness. Average finish ability allows him to finish blocks to the ground against IDL with subpar play strength and physical toughness. He possesses quality pass pro skills overall. He plays with a good, wide base with solid bend and displays above-average UOH delivering a well-timed punch to the frame of the IDL as he keeps his feet moving. He uses his very good play strength and solid leverage to anchor against the bullrush from 3T/2i with quality size and good play strength. He displays above-average reactive athleticism as he effectively reads the defense and uses his good COD to pick up EDGE and 1T with solid lateral quickness and agility as they twist towards the B gap. He does a good job of keeping his weight over his toes preventing him from playing off-balanced in the run game and in pass pro. Subpar blocking in space due to him being slow to set his block up which enables LB/DB with good AA to shed or evade his attempted block. Poor length prevents him from maintaining his block consistently while run blocking and in pass pro against 3T with quality length, UOH and physical toughness.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO