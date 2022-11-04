Read full article on original website
wach.com
South Carolina earns three-seed in NCAA Tournament
(WACH) — Fresh off an SEC Tournament title with a trophy and automatic bid in tow, selection Monday came with a little less stress for South Carolina Women's Soccer. The Gamecocks earning a three-seed into the NCAA Tournament after their defeat of No. 3 Alabama 1-0 in the SEC Championship Sunday.
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101--31 win over ETSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had the 61st double-double of her career and defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina opened with a dominating 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night. Boston finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes. The Gamecocks (1-0) celebrated their 2022 NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner unfurled in the arena rafters to the cheers of a boisterous, happy crowd at Colonial Life Arena. Then they went about their goal of a second straight title by blowing past East Tennessee State with overwhelming defense and an inside game the much smaller Buccaneers couldn’t match.
auburntigers.com
Kemp named SEC Freshmen of the Week for second time this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball's series sweep over Texas A&M solidified its first 20-win season since 2010 and freshman Kendal Kemp was right in the thick of the action, picking up SEC Freshman of the Week for her efforts. The youngster out of Eagan, Minnesota has been nothing short...
auburntigers.com
Auburn women open 2022-23 season with Sam Houston
AUBURN, Ala. – The 52nd season of Auburn women's basketball begins Tuesday night as the Tigers host Sam Houston at Neville Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CT. Tuesday's game is Military Appreciation Night for Auburn women's basketball. All active and retired military personnel can show military ID at the arena ticket office for a free general admission ticket. Tuesday is also Coach Johnnie Harris' birthday. The first 100 fans at the scholarship entrance will receive a free cake pop.
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. South Carolina State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The South Carolina Gamecocks and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 8th at Colonial Life Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. USC was on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for South Carolina State (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
COLUMN: With another loss to South Carolina, Vanderbilt football embarrassed itself on and off the field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before Vanderbilt took the field for Saturday's 38-27 loss to South Carolina, things had already gone awry. No team wants a damning social media post by a member of its coaching staff unearthed fewer than 24 hours before a crucial game. Between the discovery of defensive...
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
South Carolina Football Receives Ranked Votes
The national media gave South Carolina some credit after their impressive win against Vanderbilt.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball seals dramatic series sweep over Texas A&M
AUBURN. Ala. – Another day in Neville had Auburn fans checking their pulses following an exhausting, yet exhilarating four-set affair on Sunday. Facing Texas A&M for the second time in as many days, the Tigers cranked out a 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31) victory but it was far from identical. Three straight deuce sets had the Orange and Blue faithful on the edge of their seats for over two and half hours with the Tigers finally claiming victory in dramatic fashion to secure its first 20-win season in over a decade.
WIS-TV
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday. On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State. USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina DB likely out for year with injury
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding is likely out for the season, as was indicated by Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after the team’s 38-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. According to South Carolina journalist David Cloninger, he has sustained a foot injury like the one running...
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis completes fall slate at Thunderbird Invite
TEMPE, Ariz. – Auburn women's tennis finished their fall slate on Sunday at the Thunderbird Invite. The Tigers went a perfect three-for-three in doubles play over the weekend as the Auburn duo of Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella defeated Marianna Argyrokastriti and Rachel Hanford from host school Arizona State on Friday, California's Hannah Viller Moeller and Makenna Thiel on Saturday, as well as Nicole Hammond and Andrea Cerdan from Michigan on Sunday.
Watch: College Football Coach Injured Running Down Sideline
Make sure to stretch before running, folks... A college football coach was injured when he started sprinting down the sideline to call a timeout on Saturday night. Auburn's Ike Hilliard appeared to pull his hamstring when he sprinted down the sideline. "The Tigers are in a battle with Mississippi State...
Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina gas prices rise to $3.19 per gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in South Carolina have risen during the past week. They now average at $3.19 a gallon which is 3.3 cents above last week. Prices in Columbia are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 11.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
New murals coming to Orangeburg for first time in 10 years
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There are only a few murals on buildings in the city of Orangeburg, but soon that could change. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is working on what's called the Downtown Murals project, which could bring six new murals to the city for the first time in ten years.
South Carolina mother competes in NYC Marathon in honor of daughter who died from rare muscle condition
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — An Indian Land mother is racing for a mission in hopes of raising money to help further research in a rare muscle condition that cut her young daughter's life short. Kinsley was born five weeks premature back in Aug. 2015 and from that moment her...
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
