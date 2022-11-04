Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana-Lafayette
School (Code)University of Lousiana-Lafayette (LASW) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RSSR, transferred to LASW from ALST after 3 seasons. Possesses good height with a thin proportioned body, with room to add more weight. Long frame with defined arms and legs. Explosive X/Z WR with good AA, who presents himself as the #1 target on all downs. Good explosive release off the LOS, on or off the ball, he can beat Press, Off, or Jam from any sized DB. Displays quick feet along with solid UOH, making him hard to Press and get a Jam on for any DB. Very fluid route runner as he is able to get into the DBs hip and sink his hips to manipulate them, displaying very good separation. Sudden on all his breaks keeping DBs on their toes. Displays ability to out-leverage DBs whether they are shaded inside or outside. Good acceleration as his routes develop. Very good hands, as he catches the ball naturally and doesn’t fight it while having a good catch radius making him a very reliable target. Displays good physicality and body positioning through to the catch point. Good on contested catches due to very good body adjustment and control, being able to contort his body mid-air to high-point the ball over defenders and take hits while coming to the ground. Good YAC, displaying elusiveness, slipping out of tackles, and evading defenders with sudden cuts and good COD, while also having good balance to stay on his feet and break tackles. Good long speed, having long strides, will not get caught from behind. In the run game, he shows good physicality and effort to make a block, mirroring DBs feet, and getting good hand placement. Very competitive in all facets of his game. Can win on Short/Intermediate/Deep routes due to his crisp route running and AA. Very reliable wideout that is a go-to target on all downs and all situations.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremiah Nelson, RB, Kutztown University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in this upcoming 2023 NFL draft is that not only am I a true natural born leader, but that I am one of the most versatile Running Back’s in the country on all levels. I effectively & consistently make plays with the ball in and out of my hands. I am a Big Back with the Agility and speed that is rare to see from a player of my size. I have the hands of a receiver and can run routes like one as well. I’m the back that is going to step up and put a hat on any D-Lineman or Linebacker in Pass Protection & in open space. I am the one that will make plays and do my job time & time again on Special Teams. I have everything to lose & the world to gain and it’s time to show everyone how Great I am. I am a big talent at a small school and the chip that’s been on my shoulder allows me to wake up and strive for greatness every day.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah State
Games Watched@ Wyoming, @ Colorado St., New Mexico. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022(Utah St.)Played in all 8 games, 44 catches for 542 yards, 4 TDs, 1 carry for 3 yards. 2021 (Maryland)Played in 13 games, started 2 games, 25 catches for 319 yards, 1 TD. 2020(Maryland)Started all 5...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Lowery, DT, Winston Salem State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I feel like I have a unique skill set as far as my speed, quickness, and strength. I also have great football I.Q. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I...
West Virginia High School wins big the day after their start football player was killed running across the interstate
Playing a football game is not an easy task as it is, but imagine suiting up and playing 24 hours after learning your star football player was killed in a car accident?. Well, that is what happened at Cabell Midland High School in West Virginia. Caige Ryder a seventeen year...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bryan Bell, RB, Southeastern University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe that I am a versatile RB. I can pass protect, run, and catch out of the backfield. Additionally, I can contribute to special teams. At what age were you first interested in the sport...
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Breaking: Memphis Hoops gets commits from 5-star Mikey Williams & JJ Taylor from '23 Class
Breaking: Memphis Hoops gets commits from 5-star Mikey Williams & JJ Taylor from '23 Class
Keiondre Hall, DE, Pittsburg State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Keiondre Hall the standout defensive lineman from Pittsburg State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
Ike Irabor, RB, Union College, NY | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Intervie
Ike Irabor the superstar runningback from Union College NY recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Draft Guy Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Brownlee, WR, Southern Miss
Honors/Captainship2021 All-Conference USA Second Team. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at outside WR. Not used on handoffs/motion. Below-average route runner but has good size, very hands, good blocking skills, good speed after the catch, and adjustment to the ball that could add value to a pro team. As a route runner, he is below-average. More of a linear prospect who runs a lot of fades/straight-line routes and doesn’t run anything that causes sudden movements or change-of-direction. Rounds his cuts instead of showing sudden burst and quickness in-and-out of his breaks. Has a tough time creating separation v. press and struggles to get spacing downfield, especially v. strong opponents. On the plus side, he has very good hands and ability to make acrobatic catches over defenders. Good adjustment and body control – can high-point and dig poorly-thrown passes out of the dirt. Has strong speed after-the-catch and displays a nice extra gear if he finds a crease; can outrun and be tough to catch from behind. Is a good-sized target in the back of the end zone. Very effective run blocker who flashes good toughness and ability to drive defenders away from the play. Has an underdeveloped, thin frame but should add some bulk in an NFL weight program. Former JUCO prospect at East Mississippi CC where he led JUCO nationwide in receiving yards.
Arkansas Football Just Fell off the Island of Relevancy in Its Own State
With basketball and deer season starting up this week, there will be little room for fans to work in time for a team expected to lose badly in its next two games
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jovaughn Gwyn, OG, South Carolina
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20181 GP, 15 snaps (missed most of season due to foot injury) RS SR and 4 yr full-time starter at RG in the zone/gap blocking scheme of SCUN. He possesses poor height and weight with adequate speed and a muscular upper body with powerful legs. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, balance, lateral quickness and agility, average acceleration and play speed. While zone blocking, he takes a quick first step, rolls his hips on contact and shows solid UOH as he latches on. He generates good movement at the POA with his quality grip strength and foot drive against 3T with good size, adequate UOH and AA. When pulling on power runs, he exhibits good lateral quickness and agility to pull to and through the hole before overpowering ILB near the LOS with average size and AA with his quality play strength, good explosiveness and above-average physical toughness. Average finish ability allows him to finish blocks to the ground against IDL with subpar play strength and physical toughness. He possesses quality pass pro skills overall. He plays with a good, wide base with solid bend and displays above-average UOH delivering a well-timed punch to the frame of the IDL as he keeps his feet moving. He uses his very good play strength and solid leverage to anchor against the bullrush from 3T/2i with quality size and good play strength. He displays above-average reactive athleticism as he effectively reads the defense and uses his good COD to pick up EDGE and 1T with solid lateral quickness and agility as they twist towards the B gap. He does a good job of keeping his weight over his toes preventing him from playing off-balanced in the run game and in pass pro. Subpar blocking in space due to him being slow to set his block up which enables LB/DB with good AA to shed or evade his attempted block. Poor length prevents him from maintaining his block consistently while run blocking and in pass pro against 3T with quality length, UOH and physical toughness.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
Honors/CaptainshipRecipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award (Offense)/All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, media, 2019)/ Voted a captain by his teammates (2021) Games Watched(2022) IAUN, (2022) INUN, (2022) CTUN. Scout Name / DateVictor Horn/ 11-3-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20229 GP 41 REC 525 YDS 1...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Justin Hall, DT, University of North Carolina at Pembroke
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My IQ of the game, strength, quickness, and my ability to quickly read and react to the type of block the offensive line gives me. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
Ferrum College freshman QB Willie Patterson was killed in a car accident over the weekend
Ferrum College had a young 18-year-old Freshman QB that was considered the future of the school. “Willie P” also known as Willie Patterson’s life was cut short on Saturday, when he was killed in a car accident. Ferrum College is a small school in Virginia and the freshman...
Hogs' Fast Start, Strong Finish Too Much for UAPB in Season Opener
Samara Spencer, Eryn Barnum lead scoring as Razorbacks get opening win.
Hogs Go to Pine Bluff for First Time Opening Season Monday
Razorbacks looking for win making history trip to face Golden Lions.
Razorbacks' Most Anticipated Season in Decades Starts Monday Night
The house will probably be better than average opener against North Dakota State.
Twins decline options on three prominent players
The Twins announced Monday they declined their respective options on Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Miguel Sanó. Minnesota also confirmed the previously reported decision to exercise its option to retain starter Sonny Gray. None of those come as a surprise, as they were all easy calls for the Minnesota front office.
