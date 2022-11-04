Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at slot WR where he projects at the next level. Good versatility as an inside WR – used on motions/toss run plays, also used frequently on trick plays where he can pitch it to another player after the handoff and create some razzle-dazzle for the offense. Has average speed and below-average blocking skills, but possesses good hands, versatility, and vision after the catch to add value to a pro team. Has good hands – looks the ball in and can make midair catches. Does a good job of adjusting high and low and tracking the ball midair. Can come down with the ball and win contested catches. Shows good vision and patience to follow blocks after the catch. Lacks top-end speed and isn’t very shifty but can make first defenders miss and elude initial tacklers in space. Displays good on-field awareness and keeps the play alive for the QB. Is a willing blocker but below-average in form, technique and toughness; doesn’t go up after defenders or drive them off the ball. Has decent burst off the line of scrimmage but lacks the explosiveness typically desired of a slot WR. Can make defenders miss but lacks top-end speed to be a game-breaker. Very linear receiver who isn’t asked to run a lot of different routes.

1 DAY AGO