4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job
Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Lowery, DT, Winston Salem State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I feel like I have a unique skill set as far as my speed, quickness, and strength. I also have great football I.Q. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I...
Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job
Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Kirk Herbstreit apologizes to Georgia after Bulldogs rout Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs made a statement to the college football world with their 27-13 domination of No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. After the win, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit apologized to the Bulldogs, admitting he had been sleeping on the defending national champions for most of the season. "If you review...
The Cavinder twins hit the court today in Miami and it's unlike anything The U has ever seen
Haley and Hanna Cavinder began their Miami careers November 7 as the Hurricanes routed Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, 83-51. Haley scored nine points and had four rebounds. Hanna had eight points, two rebounds, and two assists. This is their story. The million-dollar enterprise of Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball players Haley...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan
Honors/CaptainshipRecipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award (Offense)/All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, media, 2019)/ Voted a captain by his teammates (2021) Games Watched(2022) IAUN, (2022) INUN, (2022) CTUN. Scout Name / DateVictor Horn/ 11-3-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20229 GP 41 REC 525 YDS 1...
Ike Irabor, RB, Union College, NY | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Intervie
Ike Irabor the superstar runningback from Union College NY recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Draft Guy Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bryan Bell, RB, Southeastern University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe that I am a versatile RB. I can pass protect, run, and catch out of the backfield. Additionally, I can contribute to special teams. At what age were you first interested in the sport...
Keiondre Hall, DE, Pittsburg State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Keiondre Hall the standout defensive lineman from Pittsburg State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
Look: Danny Kanell Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
Danny Kanell couldn't help but pile on after seeing No. 6 Alabama go down at the hands of LSU on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, the CBS analyst asked, "Are we sure beating Bama is such a great win? They are two plays away from being a 5-4 football team."
Commentary: Welcome Jeff Scott back with open arms
Dabo Swinney will face some difficult decisions after the season as he evaluates what needs to be done to return Clemson to the top of the mountain in college football. One decision should be an easy one. Jeff (...)
Ferrum College freshman QB Willie Patterson was killed in a car accident over the weekend
Ferrum College had a young 18-year-old Freshman QB that was considered the future of the school. “Willie P” also known as Willie Patterson’s life was cut short on Saturday, when he was killed in a car accident. Ferrum College is a small school in Virginia and the freshman...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at slot WR where he projects at the next level. Good versatility as an inside WR – used on motions/toss run plays, also used frequently on trick plays where he can pitch it to another player after the handoff and create some razzle-dazzle for the offense. Has average speed and below-average blocking skills, but possesses good hands, versatility, and vision after the catch to add value to a pro team. Has good hands – looks the ball in and can make midair catches. Does a good job of adjusting high and low and tracking the ball midair. Can come down with the ball and win contested catches. Shows good vision and patience to follow blocks after the catch. Lacks top-end speed and isn’t very shifty but can make first defenders miss and elude initial tacklers in space. Displays good on-field awareness and keeps the play alive for the QB. Is a willing blocker but below-average in form, technique and toughness; doesn’t go up after defenders or drive them off the ball. Has decent burst off the line of scrimmage but lacks the explosiveness typically desired of a slot WR. Can make defenders miss but lacks top-end speed to be a game-breaker. Very linear receiver who isn’t asked to run a lot of different routes.
Nick Saban reacts to Bill O’Brien’s play-calling
After Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU, questions abound about the future of Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Alabama fans were furious with both, but especially O’Brien, with many calling into question the play-calling in both the Tennessee and LSU losses. In...
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
ESPN’s College GameDay Reveals Destination for Week 11
The crew will be on hand for a game involving one of the country’s few remaining undefeated teams.
The envelope, please: Week 10 awards
Every week, I’ll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …. Are you kidding me? No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13. Oh. My. God: Michigan State 23, No. 16 Illinois 15. Told you so: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35. COACHES.
Top Profits of playing American Football in College
College is not just about academic knowledge. It includes many activities designed to help you become a healthy person. College football is an example of such an activity. Playing college football is not a good idea. It only makes it more likely that they will get hurt. Parents often base their decisions on this belief, and they discourage their children from taking part in the sport. In reality, the game has more to offer than entertainment. You can take it up while you are still in school, and there are perks to help you afterward.
