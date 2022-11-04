ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him

Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit apologizes to Georgia after Bulldogs rout Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs made a statement to the college football world with their 27-13 domination of No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. After the win, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit apologized to the Bulldogs, admitting he had been sleeping on the defending national champions for most of the season. "If you review...
ATHENS, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

Honors/CaptainshipRecipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award (Offense)/All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, media, 2019)/ Voted a captain by his teammates (2021) Games Watched(2022) IAUN, (2022) INUN, (2022) CTUN. Scout Name / DateVictor Horn/ 11-3-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20229 GP 41 REC 525 YDS 1...
MICHIGAN STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ike Irabor, RB, Union College, NY | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Intervie

Ike Irabor the superstar runningback from Union College NY recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Draft Guy Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
SCHENECTADY, NY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Keiondre Hall, DE, Pittsburg State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Keiondre Hall the standout defensive lineman from Pittsburg State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at slot WR where he projects at the next level. Good versatility as an inside WR – used on motions/toss run plays, also used frequently on trick plays where he can pitch it to another player after the handoff and create some razzle-dazzle for the offense. Has average speed and below-average blocking skills, but possesses good hands, versatility, and vision after the catch to add value to a pro team. Has good hands – looks the ball in and can make midair catches. Does a good job of adjusting high and low and tracking the ball midair. Can come down with the ball and win contested catches. Shows good vision and patience to follow blocks after the catch. Lacks top-end speed and isn’t very shifty but can make first defenders miss and elude initial tacklers in space. Displays good on-field awareness and keeps the play alive for the QB. Is a willing blocker but below-average in form, technique and toughness; doesn’t go up after defenders or drive them off the ball. Has decent burst off the line of scrimmage but lacks the explosiveness typically desired of a slot WR. Can make defenders miss but lacks top-end speed to be a game-breaker. Very linear receiver who isn’t asked to run a lot of different routes.
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to Bill O’Brien’s play-calling

After Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU, questions abound about the future of Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Alabama fans were furious with both, but especially O’Brien, with many calling into question the play-calling in both the Tennessee and LSU losses. In...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

The envelope, please: Week 10 awards

Every week, I’ll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …. Are you kidding me? No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13. Oh. My. God: Michigan State 23, No. 16 Illinois 15. Told you so: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35. COACHES.
GEORGIA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Top Profits of playing American Football in College

College is not just about academic knowledge. It includes many activities designed to help you become a healthy person. College football is an example of such an activity. Playing college football is not a good idea. It only makes it more likely that they will get hurt. Parents often base their decisions on this belief, and they discourage their children from taking part in the sport. In reality, the game has more to offer than entertainment. You can take it up while you are still in school, and there are perks to help you afterward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy