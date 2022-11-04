Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Lowery, DT, Winston Salem State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I feel like I have a unique skill set as far as my speed, quickness, and strength. I also have great football I.Q. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bret MacDougall, DB, University of Windsor
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My size, speed and athleticism, combined with my thorough understanding of the game allows me to impact the game in a variety of ways. I have played numerous positions on defence as well as my special teams production.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jeremiah Nelson, RB, Kutztown University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in this upcoming 2023 NFL draft is that not only am I a true natural born leader, but that I am one of the most versatile Running Back’s in the country on all levels. I effectively & consistently make plays with the ball in and out of my hands. I am a Big Back with the Agility and speed that is rare to see from a player of my size. I have the hands of a receiver and can run routes like one as well. I’m the back that is going to step up and put a hat on any D-Lineman or Linebacker in Pass Protection & in open space. I am the one that will make plays and do my job time & time again on Special Teams. I have everything to lose & the world to gain and it’s time to show everyone how Great I am. I am a big talent at a small school and the chip that’s been on my shoulder allows me to wake up and strive for greatness every day.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
West Virginia High School wins big the day after their start football player was killed running across the interstate
Playing a football game is not an easy task as it is, but imagine suiting up and playing 24 hours after learning your star football player was killed in a car accident?. Well, that is what happened at Cabell Midland High School in West Virginia. Caige Ryder a seventeen year...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana-Lafayette
School (Code)University of Lousiana-Lafayette (LASW) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RSSR, transferred to LASW from ALST after 3 seasons. Possesses good height with a thin proportioned body, with room to add more weight. Long frame with defined arms and legs. Explosive X/Z WR with good AA, who presents himself as the #1 target on all downs. Good explosive release off the LOS, on or off the ball, he can beat Press, Off, or Jam from any sized DB. Displays quick feet along with solid UOH, making him hard to Press and get a Jam on for any DB. Very fluid route runner as he is able to get into the DBs hip and sink his hips to manipulate them, displaying very good separation. Sudden on all his breaks keeping DBs on their toes. Displays ability to out-leverage DBs whether they are shaded inside or outside. Good acceleration as his routes develop. Very good hands, as he catches the ball naturally and doesn’t fight it while having a good catch radius making him a very reliable target. Displays good physicality and body positioning through to the catch point. Good on contested catches due to very good body adjustment and control, being able to contort his body mid-air to high-point the ball over defenders and take hits while coming to the ground. Good YAC, displaying elusiveness, slipping out of tackles, and evading defenders with sudden cuts and good COD, while also having good balance to stay on his feet and break tackles. Good long speed, having long strides, will not get caught from behind. In the run game, he shows good physicality and effort to make a block, mirroring DBs feet, and getting good hand placement. Very competitive in all facets of his game. Can win on Short/Intermediate/Deep routes due to his crisp route running and AA. Very reliable wideout that is a go-to target on all downs and all situations.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Keiondre Hall, DE, Pittsburg State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Keiondre Hall the standout defensive lineman from Pittsburg State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ike Irabor, RB, Union College, NY | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Intervie
Ike Irabor the superstar runningback from Union College NY recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Draft Guy Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Brownlee, WR, Southern Miss
Honors/Captainship2021 All-Conference USA Second Team. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at outside WR. Not used on handoffs/motion. Below-average route runner but has good size, very hands, good blocking skills, good speed after the catch, and adjustment to the ball that could add value to a pro team. As a route runner, he is below-average. More of a linear prospect who runs a lot of fades/straight-line routes and doesn’t run anything that causes sudden movements or change-of-direction. Rounds his cuts instead of showing sudden burst and quickness in-and-out of his breaks. Has a tough time creating separation v. press and struggles to get spacing downfield, especially v. strong opponents. On the plus side, he has very good hands and ability to make acrobatic catches over defenders. Good adjustment and body control – can high-point and dig poorly-thrown passes out of the dirt. Has strong speed after-the-catch and displays a nice extra gear if he finds a crease; can outrun and be tough to catch from behind. Is a good-sized target in the back of the end zone. Very effective run blocker who flashes good toughness and ability to drive defenders away from the play. Has an underdeveloped, thin frame but should add some bulk in an NFL weight program. Former JUCO prospect at East Mississippi CC where he led JUCO nationwide in receiving yards.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bryan Bell, RB, Southeastern University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe that I am a versatile RB. I can pass protect, run, and catch out of the backfield. Additionally, I can contribute to special teams. At what age were you first interested in the sport...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: HBCU Offers, learning of several top prospects who could be major signings
NFL Draft Diamonds is deeply involved with being innovative towards HBCUs as of today, we will highlight a few recent HBCU offers over the past couple of weeks to months, letting our audience know, we will do our best to monitor the HBCU offers and yes, hopefully, signings, for Junior College and High school.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at slot WR where he projects at the next level. Good versatility as an inside WR – used on motions/toss run plays, also used frequently on trick plays where he can pitch it to another player after the handoff and create some razzle-dazzle for the offense. Has average speed and below-average blocking skills, but possesses good hands, versatility, and vision after the catch to add value to a pro team. Has good hands – looks the ball in and can make midair catches. Does a good job of adjusting high and low and tracking the ball midair. Can come down with the ball and win contested catches. Shows good vision and patience to follow blocks after the catch. Lacks top-end speed and isn’t very shifty but can make first defenders miss and elude initial tacklers in space. Displays good on-field awareness and keeps the play alive for the QB. Is a willing blocker but below-average in form, technique and toughness; doesn’t go up after defenders or drive them off the ball. Has decent burst off the line of scrimmage but lacks the explosiveness typically desired of a slot WR. Can make defenders miss but lacks top-end speed to be a game-breaker. Very linear receiver who isn’t asked to run a lot of different routes.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Justin Hall, DT, University of North Carolina at Pembroke
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My IQ of the game, strength, quickness, and my ability to quickly read and react to the type of block the offensive line gives me. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: What Players in the HBCU should you be watching in Week 12?
Week 12 Preview: Pittman’s Pocket, is highlighting the upcoming events this week in the HBCU FOOTBALL community. Here are the games and preview of players to watch and keep a good eye on them. Homecoming and so much more….. FAMU 🐍 vs Alabama State 🐝 3pm.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
California Star High School football player gunned down in his hometown of Victorville
Richard Reed had a bright future, as a star football player for Silverado High School. According to police reports, Reed was gunned down and pronounced dead on the scene after being found shot in his hometown of Victorville. Silverado made the playoffs, and Reed was named an All-Desert Sky League...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top Profits of playing American Football in College
College is not just about academic knowledge. It includes many activities designed to help you become a healthy person. College football is an example of such an activity. Playing college football is not a good idea. It only makes it more likely that they will get hurt. Parents often base their decisions on this belief, and they discourage their children from taking part in the sport. In reality, the game has more to offer than entertainment. You can take it up while you are still in school, and there are perks to help you afterward.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
New York Giants star defender Xavier McKinney was injured in an ATV accident in Mexico on their bye week | Will miss several weeks with a hand injury
New York Giants starting safety Xavier McKinney will miss several weeks after injuring his hand in an ATV accident in Mexico. The starting safety decided to go to Mexico on his bye week to enjoy his time away from the game, and he reportedly wen on an ATV experience, that did not end the way he intended it would.
Comments / 0