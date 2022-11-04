School (Code)University of Lousiana-Lafayette (LASW) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RSSR, transferred to LASW from ALST after 3 seasons. Possesses good height with a thin proportioned body, with room to add more weight. Long frame with defined arms and legs. Explosive X/Z WR with good AA, who presents himself as the #1 target on all downs. Good explosive release off the LOS, on or off the ball, he can beat Press, Off, or Jam from any sized DB. Displays quick feet along with solid UOH, making him hard to Press and get a Jam on for any DB. Very fluid route runner as he is able to get into the DBs hip and sink his hips to manipulate them, displaying very good separation. Sudden on all his breaks keeping DBs on their toes. Displays ability to out-leverage DBs whether they are shaded inside or outside. Good acceleration as his routes develop. Very good hands, as he catches the ball naturally and doesn’t fight it while having a good catch radius making him a very reliable target. Displays good physicality and body positioning through to the catch point. Good on contested catches due to very good body adjustment and control, being able to contort his body mid-air to high-point the ball over defenders and take hits while coming to the ground. Good YAC, displaying elusiveness, slipping out of tackles, and evading defenders with sudden cuts and good COD, while also having good balance to stay on his feet and break tackles. Good long speed, having long strides, will not get caught from behind. In the run game, he shows good physicality and effort to make a block, mirroring DBs feet, and getting good hand placement. Very competitive in all facets of his game. Can win on Short/Intermediate/Deep routes due to his crisp route running and AA. Very reliable wideout that is a go-to target on all downs and all situations.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO