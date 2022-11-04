Read full article on original website
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
How Joey Logano Captured His Second NASCAR Cup Championship
Joey Logano led five times for 187 of the 312 laps in beating teammate Ryan Blaney, Championship 4 contender Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, and former champion Kevin Harvick. It was a somber day in NASCAR as Joe Gibbs Racing announced shortly before the start of Sunday's race that team co-owner Coy Gibbs, the 49-year-old son of Joe Gibbs and father of newly crowned Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, had died in his sleep overnight.
Joey Logano Calls NASCAR Cup Championship 'Bittersweet' Following Coy Gibbs' Death
It is often overlooked that two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano began his NASCAR career with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. That explains Logano’s emotions after hearing of the Saturday night death of Coy Gibbs, the 49-year-old son of football and NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs. Logano, a fresh, new...
NASCAR State of the Sport: Other Cities Looking to Follow Chicago, Host Cup Races
As with all entertainment enterprises, NASCAR and its member-tracks are fighting to get its share of discretionary spending. NASCAR’s positive changes during the 2020 and 2021 seasons included new ownership from celebrities Michael Jordan and Pitbull, increased interest from minorities both within and outside the sport, better TV ratings.
