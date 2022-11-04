MyNearWallet, a non-custodial web-based wallet that exists within the NEAR ecosystem, has successfully implemented a decentralized swapping feature within its app, providing a direct peer-to-peer trading mechanism based on smart contract execution. Thanks to the partnership with the Ref Finance platform that is also built on NEAR protocol, MyNearWallet users are welcome to comfortably enjoy the key advantages of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), such as complete anonymity, more secure solutions for exchanges and the full control of personal funds.

