zycrypto.com

Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price

Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
zycrypto.com

XT.COM Announces Official Listing of BIGP Token On Its Trading Platform

Global digital assets trading platform XT.COM has announced the official listing of BIGP, an ERC-20 token based on the Bartersmart blockchain. This will see BIGP going live on XT.com from 2022-11-08. XT.COM is a social-infused digital assets trading platform committed to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free...
zycrypto.com

MyNearWallet launches decentralized exchanges (DEX) via Ref Finance

MyNearWallet, a non-custodial web-based wallet that exists within the NEAR ecosystem, has successfully implemented a decentralized swapping feature within its app, providing a direct peer-to-peer trading mechanism based on smart contract execution. Thanks to the partnership with the Ref Finance platform that is also built on NEAR protocol, MyNearWallet users are welcome to comfortably enjoy the key advantages of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), such as complete anonymity, more secure solutions for exchanges and the full control of personal funds.

