Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price
Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
XT.COM Announces Official Listing of BIGP Token On Its Trading Platform
Global digital assets trading platform XT.COM has announced the official listing of BIGP, an ERC-20 token based on the Bartersmart blockchain. This will see BIGP going live on XT.com from 2022-11-08. XT.COM is a social-infused digital assets trading platform committed to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free...
New NFT-Backed Protocol Uniglo.io Will List on Uniswap with Enormous Token Burn in November
Once in a while, there are possibilities in the crypto space that can radically alter dynamics. Combine a small market cap with an excellent value proposition, and you have a certified crypto gem. One such gem is Uniglo. The protocol gears up to list on Uniswap, and the announcement of...
Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, ClubRare Announces Competition Ahead of Beta Version 2 Launch
As it grows its global presence through the Ethereum blockchain, ClubRare, the first Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, has announced a new competition. Tokens worth $100,000 will be awarded in the competition, which kicked off on November 2 and will run through November 30. This is in preparation for the release...
MyNearWallet launches decentralized exchanges (DEX) via Ref Finance
MyNearWallet, a non-custodial web-based wallet that exists within the NEAR ecosystem, has successfully implemented a decentralized swapping feature within its app, providing a direct peer-to-peer trading mechanism based on smart contract execution. Thanks to the partnership with the Ref Finance platform that is also built on NEAR protocol, MyNearWallet users are welcome to comfortably enjoy the key advantages of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), such as complete anonymity, more secure solutions for exchanges and the full control of personal funds.
Ethereum’s Buterin Wants The Crypto Industry To Limit Its Reliance On Institutional Investors — Here’s Why
Vitalik Buterin wants the digital assets industry to taper its pursuit of institutional investors. He argues that the ecosystem had not yet attained the sort of maturity that would enable them to thrive with other classes of investors. The inflow of institutional capital has played a vital role in keeping...
MATIC, XRP, Solana, DOGE Ripe For November Boost As Bitcoin Bulls Eye $25,000 Breakout
Despite macroeconomic uncertainty with the Fed and the Bank of England raising interest rates, Bitcoin held tightly above $20,000. In the past seven days, the top cryptocurrency has grown by 2% and was trading at $20,721 after a 2.40% drop in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, Ethereum...
