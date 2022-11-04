Read full article on original website
Live updates from the polls: Hampton Roads is key to determining a U.S. House majority
WHRO will carry live results coverage starting at 8 p.m on WHRV FM 89.5. It can also be streamed online. State elections officials said only minor problems disrupted Election Day. That’s according to two daytime updates from elections Commissioner Susan Beals. Polls close at 7 p.m., and there is...
Smokey Robinson in Norfolk, VA May 21st, 2023 – presale password
The Smokey Robinson pre-sale code that we’ve had lots of requests for is up and available to our members!!! During the time of this special pre-sale tmpresale.com members have got an opportunity to order concert tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. Don’t skip this...
Paw Patrol Live! coming to Chrysler Hall
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No job is too big, and no pirate pup is too small as Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, and the newest pup, Tracker, are coming to Chrysler Hall for a pair of shows in December to save the day. In PAW Patrol Live! ‘The...
Early voters turn out in "staggering" numbers in Hampton Roads cities
In-person early voting numbers across Hampton Roads are higher than usual for a midterm election, with Virginia Beach seeing over 36,000 people vote ahead of Election Day.
EXPLAINER: I live in Norfolk. Why can't I vote in the Luria, Kiggans race?
If you're a Norfolk resident who wants to vote for Elaine Luria or Jen Kiggans today, you won't be able to. Due to the results of the 2020 Census, redistricting was performed in many localities across the Commonwealth. As a result, the city of Norfolk is now completely in Congressional...
Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first
Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular music festival to Virginia Beach, in-person ticket sales opened to locals two hours prior to the start of online sales.
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11 in Hampton Roads including Restaurant Week, STEM Day activities and more
Will someone ever take the top prize? 40 drawings without a Powerball jackpot winner
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The already record-breaking Powerball jackpot rose again Saturday night after once again there was no winner. Saturday night, the winning numbers were 28 – 45 – 53 – 56 – 69 for the white balls and 20 for the red Powerball.
H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach
Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach families are hoping for answers after their loved ones were found dead last week inside a Mexico City Airbnb. The families of Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence have been in contact with the U.S. embassy, working to get their bodies home and find out exactly what happened to them.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
Kiggans, Luria make final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day
As voters head to the polls this Election Day, there's one race in Hampton Roads that's in the national spotlight. Elaine Luria and Jenn Kiggans made their final pitches to voters Monday.
Hotels in Virginia Beach could sell out by March for Something in the Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the fanfare of Pharrell Williams' surprise announcement of the return of the Something in the Water music festival, comes the other fare you’ll have to pay to enjoy the party. “The festival would sell out the city on its own, regardless of anything...
15 Best Restaurants in Hampton VA You Must Try
Are you searching for the best restaurants in Hampton VA? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to show you what to eat when you are in town. There are so many things to do in Hampton that you are going to want to fill up before you head out exploring. You will find a few different spots for breakfast and brunch here to do just that.
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
