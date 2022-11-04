ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

tmpresale.com

Smokey Robinson in Norfolk, VA May 21st, 2023 – presale password

The Smokey Robinson pre-sale code that we’ve had lots of requests for is up and available to our members!!! During the time of this special pre-sale tmpresale.com members have got an opportunity to order concert tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. Don’t skip this...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Paw Patrol Live! coming to Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No job is too big, and no pirate pup is too small as Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, and the newest pup, Tracker, are coming to Chrysler Hall for a pair of shows in December to save the day. In PAW Patrol Live! ‘The...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach families are hoping for answers after their loved ones were found dead last week inside a Mexico City Airbnb. The families of Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence have been in contact with the U.S. embassy, working to get their bodies home and find out exactly what happened to them.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hampton VA You Must Try

Are you searching for the best restaurants in Hampton VA? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to show you what to eat when you are in town. There are so many things to do in Hampton that you are going to want to fill up before you head out exploring. You will find a few different spots for breakfast and brunch here to do just that.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13newsnow.com

Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
NORFOLK, VA
cbs17

Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
VIRGINIA STATE

