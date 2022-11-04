Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff seeking information about injured dog
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about an injured pitbull. The Sheriff's Office said McCracken County animal control was contacted by a railroad worker regarding a severely injured Pitbull on the railroad tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass. The dog was taken to a local veterinary, treated, and is currently in the care of a foster family.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
westkentuckystar.com
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Information sought to find missing Paducah teen
The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Luke Pace was last seen in the 200 block of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. Pace is a black male, 5'8" and 146 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
westkentuckystar.com
Catalytic converter thefts reported in Lyon County
A series of catalytic converter thefts were reported Sunday to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to an area off KY 93 north of Kuttawa. Their investigation led to four vehicles that were damaged. Two 2022 model vehicles and two 2016 model trucks all had the catalytic converters cut off.
KFVS12
17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County house fire claims life of teen
A house fire on Tuesday morning in Graves County claimed the life of a teenager. The call came in to Graves County Emergency Services at about 5:15 a.m. alerting them to a fire on Mountain Ridge Road, and that someone was trapped inside. The home was fully involved when firefighters...
KFVS12
3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Caruthersville woman has been arrested. According to Caruthersville Police, Jamourion Grimsley was taken into custody on Monday, November 7, with the help of the U. S. Marshals Service and Jackson, Missouri Police. Grimsley was...
KFVS12
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
westkentuckystar.com
Graceland Portable Buildings donates new K9 home to Carlisle County Sheriff's Office
The two K9 officers with the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office have new digs thanks to a donation from Graceland Portable Buildings. The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post they spoke to the company earlier this year about getting a building built to house their two K9 officers Kimber and Axel. Graceland told the Sheriff's Office to draw up and bring them some ideas only to recently donate the building to the Sheriff's Office.
westkentuckystar.com
Fight at Metropolis park ends with Golconda woman's arrest
A fight last Tuesday at a park in Metropolis ended with the arrest of a Golconda woman and the victim left with facial cuts. Metropolis Police responded to a call about a fight in progress at Dorothy Miller Park. Officers learned the victim, who was inside a vehicle, was allegedly struck in the face and could not see out of one eye. Officers said he had facial cuts and was bleeding.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 backed up traffic onto I-24
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left one dead and the closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion. A trailing vehicle struck the overturned semi, and that vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
KFVS12
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
