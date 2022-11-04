The two K9 officers with the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office have new digs thanks to a donation from Graceland Portable Buildings. The Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post they spoke to the company earlier this year about getting a building built to house their two K9 officers Kimber and Axel. Graceland told the Sheriff's Office to draw up and bring them some ideas only to recently donate the building to the Sheriff's Office.

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO