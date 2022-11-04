Read full article on original website
Abortion bans, protections awaiting verdicts from voters
Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Defeats State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister
Beating back a surprisingly strong challenge, the Republican incumbent avoids being the first Okie governor seeking reelection to lose since 1974.
Live Results: Montana LR-131 could establish law that makes any infant born alive a legal person
Residents in Montana will now decide on a statute that would require medical providers to save any infant born alive. Polls closed at 10 p.m. ET.
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Fla. Democrat Maxwell Frost wins House seat, becomes 1st Gen Z member of Congress
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. The 25-year-old defeated Republican Calvin Wimbush for a U.S. House seat Tuesday night.
2022 election live updates: Kemp beats Abrams again in Georgia
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
AP VoteCast: Inflation, democracy drive demoralized voters
The AP VoteCast survey shows that high inflation and fears about democracy's health weighed heavily on U.S. voters in the midterm elections
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
