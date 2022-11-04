ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal appeals court tosses Maine logging law

(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court has overturned a Maine law that sought to restrict Canadian workers from using the state’s roadways to transport logging products. The law, approved by the state Legislature last year, prohibits trucking companies and landowners owning at least 50,000 acres of...
MAINE STATE
WISH-TV

US Supreme Court declines to hear Indiana Lake Michigan beach dispute

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The United States Supreme Court said Monday that will not hear an appeal from landowners along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Porter, Ind. The three property owners wanted the court to overturn a lower court’s ruling and 2020 state law that says Indiana owns the land under Lake Michigan and the shoreline for the public’s enjoyment.
INDIANA STATE
CNY News

Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now

A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
KOLR10 News

High court asked to stop Arkansas law against Israel boycott

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Free-speech advocates asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that upheld an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel. Contractors that don’t sign the pledge must reduce their fees by 20%. Republican legislators who drafted the 2017 law have said it was […]
ARKANSAS STATE

