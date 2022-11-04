Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Compares to Trump's 2 Weeks Before Midterms
Republicans are currently favored to win the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate is a toss-up.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
WATCH: Biden refuses to take questions less than two weeks before midterm elections
White House reporters shed some light on staffers preventing them from asking President Joe Biden questions after events on Wednesday, especially with the midterm elections approaching.
POLITICO
Will Biden take his medicine?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. In 2006, President GEORGE W. BUSH called the Democratic takeover of Congress in...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Majority of Voters Say Hunter Biden Probe 'Warranted' if GOP Wins House
"The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden," one high-ranking Republican said.
Biden heading to south Florida to try to give state Democrats a boost ahead of election
MIAMI, Fla. — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the...
KOAT 7
Republican party address President Joe Biden's visit to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden paid a visit to Central New Mexico Community College to deliver remarks on student debt relief Thursday. The president was joined by members of the democratic party, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 'We're here today to talk about a key part of what...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court
President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims win as Stacey Abrams concedes
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday in a rematch of their 2018 race. Abrams called Kemp to concede, according to his campaign, and went on stage minutes later to congratulate the governor. “I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to ensure the people of Georgia have a voice,” she said. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
An election year that unfolded against the backdrop of economic turmoil, the elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters. President Joe Biden...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race
President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
NY1
'Are you ready to vote?': Biden, first lady stump for Maryland Dems on eve of Election Day
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Maryland on Monday in a final stump for Democrats across the state one day ahead of the midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr....
2022 election live updates: The House remains too close to call, a sign that the 'red wave' the GOP hoped for hasn't arrived yet
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Biden addresses heckler in Maryland: 'Don't jump'
President Joe Biden told a heckler ‘don’t jump’ as he interrupted the president’s speech at a campaign rally in Maryland. The president was campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of the Tuesday (8 November) midterm elections. Mr Biden was talking to the crowd in Beltsville on Monday...
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in...
Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Returns by midnight showed both parties notching victories, with results in key races in the House and Senate that will determine control of Congress still outstanding. But the White House was breathing a sigh of relief at avoiding a total rout.
