Wisconsin State

The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania

A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Will Biden take his medicine?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. In 2006, President GEORGE W. BUSH called the Democratic takeover of Congress in...
KOAT 7

Republican party address President Joe Biden's visit to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden paid a visit to Central New Mexico Community College to deliver remarks on student debt relief Thursday. The president was joined by members of the democratic party, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 'We're here today to talk about a key part of what...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
The Associated Press

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims win as Stacey Abrams concedes

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday in a rematch of their 2018 race. Abrams called Kemp to concede, according to his campaign, and went on stage minutes later to congratulate the governor. “I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to ensure the people of Georgia have a voice,” she said. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race

President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Biden addresses heckler in Maryland: 'Don't jump'

President Joe Biden told a heckler ‘don’t jump’ as he interrupted the president’s speech at a campaign rally in Maryland. The president was campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of the Tuesday (8 November) midterm elections. Mr Biden was talking to the crowd in Beltsville on Monday...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Returns by midnight showed both parties notching victories, with results in key races in the House and Senate that will determine control of Congress still outstanding. But the White House was breathing a sigh of relief at avoiding a total rout.
LOUISIANA STATE

