ramblinwreck.com
Lechuga Earns Third ACC Diving Accolade of the Season
Throughout the season, Lechuga has been an undeniable champion in the men’s diving events and he continued that success this past weekend. In Tech’s win over Pitt and Boston College, the senior swept the men’s 1 Meter (388.95) and 3 Meter dives (416.70). Throughout competition this season, Lechuga has remained undefeated in the two events.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Race Past Clayton State in Opener
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech shot 61.8 percent from the field in the second half to overcome a sluggish start and pull away from Clayton State, 93-63, in Monday night’s 2022-23 season opener at McCamish Pavilion. Clayton State went on a 10-3 run late in the first half...
ramblinwreck.com
Bergmann Garners Fourth ACC Player of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann has been named ACC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week and the fourth time this season after tying the program record of 38 single-match kills amidst a plethora of milestones over the weekend, the league office announced on Monday. Louisville’s Claire Chaussee also shares the honor this week.
ramblinwreck.com
Three Jackets Honored by ACC
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Charlie Thomas (Thomasville, Ga./Thomasville), Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Zach Pyron (Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley) were all honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday for their performances in Georgia Tech’s 28-27 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Thomas was named the ACC co-Linebacker of the Week, Powell-Lee was tabbed as the league’s Defensive Back of the Week and Pyron earned co-Rookie of the Week accolades.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Concludes Fall Invite
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team concluded its fall season by recording two wins in doubles and singles play on the final day of the GT Fall Invite. Andres Martin was crowned the singles champion while Vanderbilt’s Slavic and Englehardt were named the doubles champions.
ramblinwreck.com
Bergmann’s Historic Day Propels No. 10 Jackets Past Noles
Florida State had all the momentum early in the first set, speeding out to a 7-1 lead. Georgia Tech would climb back with four straight points to cut the deficit to 7-5, but the Seminoles responded with a streak of six to extend the lead to 13-5. As the set continued to flow, Tech pulled back near once more with six points in seven chances, drawing within three to trail 15-12. Florida State put things out of reach from there, going on an eight-point run and capping the set soon after for a 25-14 win in set one.
ramblinwreck.com
Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Set to Begin
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) kicks off the 22nd-annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive on Saturday, Nov. 12. Toy donations will be accepted at Saturday’s football game vs. Miami (3:30 p.m. – Bobby Dodd Stadium). Benefitting the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, fans are asked...
