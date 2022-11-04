ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Gladbach ends losing run, beats Stuttgart 3-1 in Bundesliga

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GuyPL_0izH3jf000
1 of 9

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach substitute Patrick Herrmann scored with the last kick of the Bundesliga game to seal a 3-1 win over Stuttgart and ease the team’s fears of a crisis on Friday.

Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram also scored as Gladbach ended a three-game losing streak, including its German Cup loss at Darmstadt, and a four-game run without a win in all competitions.

Weeks before the World Cup begins in Qatar, Germany midfielder Hofmann marked his timely return from a shoulder injury with an early goal as Gladbach dominated the opening half hour.

Hofmann scored in the fourth minute when he connected perfectly with Alassane Plea’s cross from the left to send the ball into the left corner.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Florian Müller made two good saves before Plea set up Thuram for Gladbach’s second in the 25th after another well-worked team move.

Stuttgart fought its way back with a goal from Tiago Tomás 10 minutes later. Borna Sosa found Tomás on the edge of the penalty area, and the Portuguese forward performed a clever trick with his heel to turn and elude a defender, then took a step inside before firing inside the left post.

Gladbach was unable to reimpose its dominance in the second half and had to wait till the fourth minute of injury time for Herrmann to seal the win on a counterattack.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

European club competition draws

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Champions League. Leipzig (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England) Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Benfica (Portugal) Liverpool (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain) AC Milan (Italy) vs. Tottenham (England) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Napoli (Italy) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England) Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal) Paris...
ESPN

Lazio beat toothless Roma 1-0 to move up to third

Lazio edged AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday, with a first-half goal by midfielder Felipe Anderson, to move up to third in the Serie A standings. Lazio forward Pedro took advantage of an error by Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who lost control of the ball in his side's own area, and the Spaniard set up Anderson with a low cross for their goal in the 29th minute.
FOX Sports

Union Berlin slumps to heavy loss; Bayern top of Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin’s punishing schedule finally took its toll Sunday as it conceded five second-half goals in a 5-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen that left Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga after 13 rounds. Moussa Diaby scored twice and Adam Hložek and Mitchel Bakker added two...
ESPN

Bayern Munich substitute Senegal star Sadio Mane with possible leg injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mane went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays their first World Cup game in Qatar. Mane was replaced by Leroy Sane in the 20th minute after appearing to indicate a problem around his...
ESPN

Wolfsburg stun Borussia Dortmund to stretch unbeaten run

VfL Wolfsburg scored at the start and the end of the game to battle past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Tuesday, stretching their unbeaten run to seven consecutive matches and snapping their opponents' three-game winning streak. Dortmund, who had carved out a three-game winning run for the first time this season...
ESPN

Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out

Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
ESPN

Juventus beat Inter Milan behind superb Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Internazionale in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win. Inter were the better team for the first 45 minutes, but the game was at a goalless stalemate when the referee whistled for halftime.
FOX Sports

Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.”. The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar.
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Endrick, Carrasco, Shaw, Lloris, Mudryk, Diaz, Isaksen

Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain for the Brazilian's signature. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have a clear run at signing summer target Yannick Carrasco in January as Atletico Madrid are likely to sell the 29-year-old Belgium winger. (Mundo...
FOX Sports

Sarri's Lazio surging as Mourinho's Roma struggles again

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio,...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals...
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Slaven Bilic’s Watford

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They have had a relatively solid start to their first season back in the Championship, sitting in seventh place, having recorded eight wins, five draws and six losses so far. Five of their eight wins have come at home, with half of their six losses also coming at Vicarage Road.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy