101.1. The Wiz

McDonald’s Releases Limited Edition “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal Toys

By Sammy Approved
 2 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

McDonald’s is riding the Happy Meal wave with a special “Wakanda Forever” themed release for the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel. The fast food restaurant dropped a photo of the exclusive new Happy Meal box on social media this week. Read more about this special collaboration inside.

Fans can get a taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with McDonald’s newest menu item inspired by the highly anticipated movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The new promotion began Thursday (Nov. 3) where fans can get a superhero toy based on characters from the film with each Happy Meal purchase. The special items will be available at McDonalds restaurants for a limited time only nationwide.

There are 10 characters from the movie available in the exclusive new Happy Meals, including fan favorites like Shuri, Okoye and newcomers like Namor and Ironheart. Customers are urged to find their participating restaurant to get their hands on one of the new Happy Meals while supplies last.

McDonald’s is continuing the trend after their Cactus Flea Market adult Happy Meals made huge waves last month. The limited edition Happy Meal toys made such an impact that resellers sold the toys for hundreds and nearly thousands of dollars online.

The Happy Meal has been a staple in American households for decades and now they are expanding their reach with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the beloved kingdom of Wakanda.

Check out the exclusive drop available at participating McDonald’s below:

Here’s a look at the special, limited edition Wakanda Forever themed toys:

Here’s what fans are saying about the new drop:

