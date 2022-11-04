Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soy, corn sag on worries about demand from China; USDA data ahead
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures declined on Monday, retreating after rising to a six-week high, on fears about export demand after top buyer China denied it was considering easing its zero-COVID policy. Traders were also adjusting positions ahead of monthly supply/demand reports due at mid-week from the...
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease as U.S. data awaited, China demand assessed
* Market eyes USDA's monthly supply-demand report for direction * China demand doubts hang over soybean market * Wheat market eyes Black Sea supplies, U.S. crop rating bounce (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday in cautious trading ahead of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts and as investors assessed demand risks in China, the top soy importer. The wheat market was also grappling with Black Sea supply prospects as talks continued over prolonging a sea corridor from Ukraine. A firm dollar and political uncertainty in the United States, as voters cast ballots in midterm elections, also curbed grain futures. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $8.38 a bushel by 1200 GMT. CBOT soybeans were 0.4% lower at $14.45 a bushel, easing further from a six-week top struck on Friday. Corn also fell 0.4% to $6.73-1/4 a bushel. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Nov. 9 supply and demand forecasts. The average of estimates for the U.S. corn and soybean yield among analysts surveyed by Reuters were unchanged from the USDA's October figures. Investors will also be watching for revisions to the USDA's world wheat projections given adverse weather ahead of harvests in Argentina and Australia, along with mixed signs about Black Sea flows. Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2022/23 season are down 30.7% from a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday, illustrating how exports through the United Nations-backed shipping lane have only partly made up for disruption related to Russia's invasion. "We are still far from seeing any kind of return to normality," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "It is still unclear whether (Ukrainian) grains exports will be able to continue." Worries about COVID-19 restrictions in China weighed on soybeans and other commodity markets including crude oil. Grain markets were also digesting weekly USDA crop progress figures. The data showed corn and soybean harvesting was winding down, while winter wheat conditions improved but were still the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s. Prices at 1300 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 838.00 -7.75 -0.92 770.75 8.73 CBOT corn 673.25 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 13.49 CBOT soy 1445.00 -5.25 -0.36 1339.25 7.90 Paris wheat 335.50 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 21.23 Paris maize 329.00 -2.25 -0.68 226.00 45.58 Paris rape 640.00 -8.75 -1.35 754.00 -15.12 WTI crude oil 91.24 -0.55 -0.60 75.21 21.31 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.27 1.1368 -12.10 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
GRAINS-Wheat rises on U.S. winter crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns underpinned the market with the condition of the U.S. winter crop remaining at the lowest for this time of year in decades. Soybeans edged higher, while corn eased as traders adjusted positions ahead of monthly...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy futures ease as traders await U.S. crop data
USDA to issue monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday. (Adds latest prices, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures eased on Tuesday ahead of the release of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts on Wednesday, and as traders assessed demand risks in China, the world's top soybean importer.
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures rally on bargain buying; cattle firm
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped nearly 5% on Monday on bargain buying after the benchmark December contract on Friday dipped to its lowest in nearly three weeks, traders said. CME December hogs settled up 4.075 cents at 87.050 cents per lb, surging in...
GRAINS-Soybeans drop after rally, China's pandemic restrictions weigh
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid on Monday, dropping from last session's six-week high, after China denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy. Wheat eased, falling for three out of four sessions, while corn dropped to its lowest in two weeks. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
GRAINS-Wheat firms ahead of U.S. supply-demand report; soybeans, corn flat
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday on positioning ahead of widely followed U.S. government forecasts on supply and demand due later in the day. Soybeans and corn were largely listless after closing lower on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Russian wheat stable as Moscow sticks to Black Sea grain deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices finished last week steady after volatile trade inside the week as Moscow suspended participation in the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian shipments and then came back to it, analysts said on Monday. President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from the agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, unchanged from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports rose to 1.0 million tonnes last week from 910,000 tonnes a week earlier, the Sovecon consultancy said, citing port data. "The lack of grain railcars remains a big problem for exports, and demand for trucks is extremely high, especially for the Black Earth – Rostov/Azov route," Sovecon said, adding that infrastructure bottlenecks would be limiting the pace of Russian exports in the near term. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 17.3 million hectares, compared with 18.1 million hectares around the same date a year ago, the consultancy said. Overall weather conditions remain fine for development of the winter crops, though Russia's southern regions are a bit dry, Sovecon added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,775 rbls/t +175 rbls wheat, European part ($209.1) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 20,975 rbls/t -475 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,175 rbls/t +500 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,150 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,350/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,230/t +$40 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $762.7/t -$27.7 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 3: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 151.0 106.4 24.8 6.6 10.9 Crop, as of same 120.8 78.8 19.0 11.7 15.0 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.59 3.09 5.75 1.80 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.74 2.81 2.38 5.15 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.3 29.6 8.0 1.2 6.1 mln hectares Harvested area, 44.1 28.1 8.0 2.3 9.3 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.1000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
UPDATE 2-COP27: We're on a highway to climate hell, U.N. boss says
UAE, host of 2023 talks, says will keep producing fossil fuel. (Adds quote from Al Gore, paragraph 8) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told countries gathered at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt on Monday they face a stark choice: work together now to cut emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe.
UPDATE 2-China's October soybean imports slide to lowest in eight years
BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans fell 19% in October from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, hitting their lowest for any month since 2014, after buyers cut purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins. Imports by the world's...
Brazil's Raizen to sell second-generation ethanol to Shell
SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen SA said on Monday it has agreed to sell second-generation ethanol (E2G) produced from sugarcane biomass to Shell until 2037, under a program that includes building five new E2G plants. Raizen, a joint venture between Shell and Cosan SA ,...
Argentina's reserves under pressure again after soy export bonanza ends
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Argentine central bank's already depleted reserves are coming under renewed pressure, as grains exports from the South American nation have stalled following a soybean sales bonanza and a drought that is hitting wheat and corn. The country's central bank sold some $150 million...
Turkey started local currency gas trade with Russia -energy minister
ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's natural gas purchases from Russia have started to be paid partially in roubles, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday. In an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber, Donmez said that in the coming months the share of local currency payments in energy trade with Russia will increase. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)
UPDATE 4-COP27: Polluters must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
(Adds quotes from China in paragraphs 13-14, and Ukraine in paragraphs 19-20) By William James, Richard Valdmanis and Dominic Evans. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicted on their economies.
Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing 90% complete, says ministry
KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing was 90% complete at 4.3 million hectares as of Nov. 7, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The acreage included 3.6 million hectares of winter wheat, accounting for 91% of the expected area, the ministry's data showed. Farmers have also...
Ukraine grain exports down 30.7% so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 14.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.7% from the 20.6 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine...
UPDATE 4-At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival
UAE, host of 2023 talks, says will keep producing fossil fuel. (Adds quote from UK in paragraphs 11 and 12) By William James, Valerie Volcovici and Simon Jessop. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - World leaders and diplomats framed the fight against global warming as a battle for human survival during opening speeches at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, with the head of the United Nations declaring a lack of progress so far had the world speeding down a “highway to hell”.
3 Big Things Today, November 8, 2022
1. Wheat Falls Overnight as Winter Conditions Improve. Wheat futures fell in overnight trading as the condition of the U.S. winter crop improved week-to-week. Thirty percent of winter wheat was rated good or excellent at the beginning of the week, up from 28% a week earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report yesterday.
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures end lower, consolidate after rally
CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures pulled back on Tuesday as the market consolidated after climbing nearly 5% during the previous session, brokers said. CME December hogs closed 1.475 cents, or 1.7%, lower at 85.575 cents per lb. Wholesale pork prices were also lower. The...
Evening Edition | Tuesday, November 8, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about carbon capture for the ethanol industry, soil compaction issues, and forecasted farm production. The U.S. economy will slow in the new year, constrained by sharply higher interest rates, at the same time that farmers and ranchers expand production, projected the Agriculture Department on Monday.
