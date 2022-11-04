ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Video shows prolific car thief almost hit Washington State Patrol detective

TACOMA, Wash. - Surveillance video in Tacoma shows the lengths 35-year-old Samantha Eazor was willing to go to escape arrest. When detectives on the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force approached her vehicle in Tacoma, she drove into a 7-Eleven, a Redbox movie rental machine and a dumpster before backing into someone's car to turn around. Ignoring commands by officers to stop, she drove forward and almost hit a WSP detective.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton

Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
RENTON, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps

Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

WA AG orders DIY rape kit company to stop sales in the state

The Washington State Attorney General's Office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company Leda Health regarding its marketing and distribution of so-called "early evidence" rape kits and its suite of services. Earlier this year, Leda Health partnered with the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Washington to hand...
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar

During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
EVERETT, WA
Tri-City Herald

Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?

The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Detectives Investigating Robbery at Bellevue Square Parking Garage

According to the Bellevue Police Department, detectives are investigating a robbery at the parking garage at Bellevue Square. The robbery took place in the very early afternoon. The suspect allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol during the purse-snatching. They then fled the scene and drove across 520 into Seattle.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Assault charges filed against man who assaulted 62-year-old water district worker in Des Moines

Charges were filed Friday against the suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man in Des Moines on Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Amani Kaleb Brown, 27, is charged with second-degree assault after punching and kicking a King County Water District worker while he and a co-worker were trying to locate a water main near Brown’s home. According to charging documents, the water district workers were actually on public easement property.
DES MOINES, WA
The Suburban Times

Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Man charged for allegedly driving off bridge onto I-5, which killed 1 person

SEATTLE - A man has been charged for allegedly killing one person and injuring others in a four-car crash in North Seattle earlier this month, according to court documents. Through a translator at the hospital, the 45-year-old suspect, Liming Gao, told police that he was attempting to commit suicide by driving off 130th St. near Northgate down onto I-5 below.
SEATTLE, WA

