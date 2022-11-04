Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Shooting in Seattle school leaves one deadkandelSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
police1.com
Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
q13fox.com
Video shows prolific car thief almost hit Washington State Patrol detective
TACOMA, Wash. - Surveillance video in Tacoma shows the lengths 35-year-old Samantha Eazor was willing to go to escape arrest. When detectives on the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force approached her vehicle in Tacoma, she drove into a 7-Eleven, a Redbox movie rental machine and a dumpster before backing into someone's car to turn around. Ignoring commands by officers to stop, she drove forward and almost hit a WSP detective.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of student at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — A student was shot and killed inside Ingraham High School in North Seattle and a suspect is in custody, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. Police are continuing to investigate as parents are being reunited with students. Police said they received reports of shots fired at the...
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
q13fox.com
King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton
Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Tacoma public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps
Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
KUOW
WA AG orders DIY rape kit company to stop sales in the state
The Washington State Attorney General's Office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company Leda Health regarding its marketing and distribution of so-called "early evidence" rape kits and its suite of services. Earlier this year, Leda Health partnered with the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Washington to hand...
Woman shot on Alki Beach on Halloween recovering at Harborview Medical Center
Seattle police are still searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and woman on Alki Beach on Halloween night. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The man who was shot was released from the hospital, but the woman — Ayla Olson — is still recovering.
myeverettnews.com
Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar
During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
Tri-City Herald
Pierce SWAT planned to surprise suspect who shot deputy dead in March. What went wrong?
The plan the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that’s standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
KOMO News
Police recover stolen car taken from Seattle Children's hospital, also guns, drugs, cash
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police have recovered the vehicle belonging to a family who had it stolen while their child was undergoing surgery at Seattle Children's hospital. On Friday, Seattle police conducted a stolen vehicle operation throughout the city. During the operation, they found a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.
downtownbellevue.com
Detectives Investigating Robbery at Bellevue Square Parking Garage
According to the Bellevue Police Department, detectives are investigating a robbery at the parking garage at Bellevue Square. The robbery took place in the very early afternoon. The suspect allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol during the purse-snatching. They then fled the scene and drove across 520 into Seattle.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Issaquah (Issaquah, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in King county. Washington State Patrol stated the crash happened on Interstate 90 near Issaquah on Saturday evening. On I-90 in the westbound direction, a fast-moving vehicle performed a lane shift to pass a slower-moving vehicle. After passing the slower car, the car...
Assault charges filed against man who assaulted 62-year-old water district worker in Des Moines
Charges were filed Friday against the suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man in Des Moines on Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Amani Kaleb Brown, 27, is charged with second-degree assault after punching and kicking a King County Water District worker while he and a co-worker were trying to locate a water main near Brown’s home. According to charging documents, the water district workers were actually on public easement property.
The Suburban Times
Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood
APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
q13fox.com
Man charged for allegedly driving off bridge onto I-5, which killed 1 person
SEATTLE - A man has been charged for allegedly killing one person and injuring others in a four-car crash in North Seattle earlier this month, according to court documents. Through a translator at the hospital, the 45-year-old suspect, Liming Gao, told police that he was attempting to commit suicide by driving off 130th St. near Northgate down onto I-5 below.
Comments / 2