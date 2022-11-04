Read full article on original website
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
Delays At One Of Europe’s Biggest Ports Impact BMW, Stellantis, Tesla And More
A lack of drivers to move containers and cars, in combination with high volumes of trade, have led to gridlock at the German Port of Bremerhaven, one of the largest automobile hubs in the world. The backups are forcing vehicles ready to enter or leave Europe to sit at the...
Elon Musk Heading To Trial Over $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package
Elon Musk may have narrowly avoided going to court over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter but he is heading to court later this month to defend his $56 billion pay package from Tesla. The trial was triggered by a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta who claims that...
Suppliers And Automakers Disagree On Inflation Reduction Act’s EV $7.5k Tax Credits
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) continues to be at the center of a debate among automakers, suppliers, and other parties. Now, new documents related to the act show that Ford and Toyota both called on the government to relax requirements inside of the law. That’s in direct opposition to the stance that some of their own suppliers have taken.
Tesla Mistakenly Installed Curved Export Mirrors On A Few Dozen Model S EVs
The recall of 40,000 Teslas due to potential loss of power steering assist might be making headlines, but there is also a smaller recall issued by the US automaker affecting 53 units of the 2021 Tesla Model S over “incorrect mirrors”. Those parts were intended for export vehicles but were accidentally fitted on US-spec Teslas.
Ford Australia Won’t Adopt A Fixed-Price Sales Model
Ford Australia is not expected to adopt a fixed-price sales model, even though the automaker will pursue such a strategy in some markets. As part of a significant shift in its business to a greater focus on electric vehicles, Ford has split its business into two distinct divisions. The first, Ford Blue, will focus on the company’s combustion engine vehicles while the second, Ford Model e, will focus on its fleet of electric vehicles.
Alpine Confirms Another Two EVs Set To Arrive After 2026
Alpine announced a further expansion to its future EV-only range after 2026, with the addition of two new models set to be positioned in the midsize and large segments, joining the already-confirmed trio of upcoming EVs. The French company didn’t reveal the bodystyle type of the new models, but it...
Foxconn Set To Take 18.3% Stake In Lordstown Motors As Electric Truck Maker Continues To Struggle
Foxconn is tightening their grip on Lordstown Motors as the company will invest up to $170 (£147 / €169) million into the automaker in exchange for common and preferred stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Foxconn is expected to hold all of Lordstown’s outstanding preferred stock as well...
A Base Kia EV6 Will Cost $14,600 More After Wind Trim Axed For 2023
Kia has decided that its EV6 all-electric crossover sedan can fly without its entry Light trim level for 2023. The change means that the new base price for an EV6 stands at $49,795 including delivery or $7,100 more than the outgoing base car. Combined with no available tax incentive for 2023 and the cheapest new Kia EV6 is some $14,600 more than it was in 2022.
Lamborghini Confirms Huracan Sterrato As Final Non-Hybrid Model Amid Record Earnings
Lamborghini recorded the best nine months in its history with a €1.93 billion turnover year-to-date. The Sant’Agata company is actively preparing for its electrified future, but before the first plug-in hybrid arrives in 2023, there is one last pure-ICE model to be unveiled in December – the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
BMW Says It Wants Design Controversy As It Drives Up Sales
BMW has no intention of toning down its current design language, noting that courting controversy is an important plan for it to try and boost sales. The designs of new BMW models have come under fierce criticism in recent years and the styling of the all-new XM has raised a lot of eyebrows. However, during a recent interview with Car Sales at the U.S. launch of the new 7-Series and i7, BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said it wants its vehicles to get people talking.
Lamborghini Has Sold Out All Of Its Cars Through Mid-2024
While most consumers are worried about the economy and rising inflation, Lamborghini is enjoying its most successful year to date and things won’t slow down anytime soon. The Italian car manufacturer sold 7,430 vehicles in the first nine months of this year and is on track to exceed its 2021 sales record of 8,405 units. Unsurprisingly, the Urus remains Lamborghini’s most popular model with some 4,834 units sold this year.
100,00th Porsche Taycan Rolls Off Zuffenhausen Line, Only A Million To Go To Catch the 911
It took Porsche 18 years to build its 100,000th car, a 1968 911 “soft window” Targa police car produced in December 1966. But the four-door Taycan has hit that same century marker only three years after the first electric sedan rolled off the Zuffenhausen line, and despite having to battle Covid restrictions and semiconductor shortages.
Stellantis Thinks Maserati Can Go On Its Own Like Porsche
When automakers get successful enough under a parent company, often times they’ll spin off into their own. Recent notable examples include Ferrari branching off from Fiat, Porsche from the VW Group, and Polestar from Volvo. Now, there’s a chance Maserati could join those ranks as well, according to a new report.
Solid State Batteries Still A Decade Away, Battery Company Boss Claims
Solid state batteries could really change the EV game, we’re told. They’ll be lighter, safer and charge faster, and if you listen to some carmakers’ claims, they could be on sale in around five or six years. But now the boss of one battery tech company says...
Saudi Arabia Joins With Foxconn To Create Its Own EV Brand
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fun has partnered with Foxconn Technology Group to establish a new electric vehicle brand dubbed Ceer. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is looking to diversify the nation’s economy to reduce its reliance on the oil industry and having already invested heavily into Lucid, Saudi Arabia has decided that it is time to join the EV race with a brand of its own, according to The Wall Street Journal.
2023 Peugeot 208: Here’s What We Expect From The Updated Small Hatch
This story includes speculative renderings created by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Peugeot. The 208 has been a sales hit for Peugeot since the current generation was introduced in 2019, but the French company is not resting on its laurels. A mid-lifecycle update is expected to arrive in summer 2023, bringing a series of visual, tech, and mechanical upgrades to the 208 range. While Peugeot remains coy on details, we gathered as much information as possible for the upcoming supermini together with a speculative rendering by our associates.
