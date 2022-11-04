Around this time a couple years ago, Providence hip-hop band Toad & The Stooligans released their sophomore full-length album “Jesus Juice”. The record exhibits a bit of a gospel influence and it was a much needed release during the crazy uncertainty that shrouded over 2020. For the sake of dichotomy and the fact that you can’t have the good without the bad, the act recently put out their third LP “Devil’s Nectar” on October 28. Thematically, the record goes in a 180 and when I say “bad” I mean the tongue-in-cheek dark motif that encompasses the music. Along with that, it fits in with the macabre that’s often associated with the Halloween season which was in full force during the time of its unveiling.

