Seahawks Week 9 injury report: 2 players ruled out, 2 questionable vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks have ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both did not participate in practice this week due to groin injuries. On the bright side, neither Tyler Lockett nor DK Metcalf had any limitations at practice today and should be good to go.

Here is the team’s complete injury report for this week.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

WR Marquise Goodwin Groin DNP DNP DNP Out

OLB Darrell Taylor Groin DNP DNP DNP Out

WR DK Metcalf Knee Limited Full Full

WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Limited Full Full

TE Noah Fant Hamstring Limited Limited Full

C Austin Blythe Knee Limited Full Full

LB Jordyn Brooks Ankle Limited Full Full

S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited Full

RG Gabe Jackson Hip/knee Limited Full Full

WR Penny Hart Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable

FS Joey Blount Quadricep – – DNP Questionable

NT Al Woods Rest – – Full