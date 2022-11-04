Seahawks Week 9 injury report: 2 players ruled out, 2 questionable vs. Cardinals
The Seahawks have ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both did not participate in practice this week due to groin injuries. On the bright side, neither Tyler Lockett nor DK Metcalf had any limitations at practice today and should be good to go.
Here is the team’s complete injury report for this week.
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
WR Marquise Goodwin Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
OLB Darrell Taylor Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
WR DK Metcalf Knee Limited Full Full
WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Limited Full Full
TE Noah Fant Hamstring Limited Limited Full
C Austin Blythe Knee Limited Full Full
LB Jordyn Brooks Ankle Limited Full Full
S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited Full
RG Gabe Jackson Hip/knee Limited Full Full
WR Penny Hart Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable
FS Joey Blount Quadricep – – DNP Questionable
NT Al Woods Rest – – Full
Comments / 0