ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Selecting next president, keeping WSU's upward mobility are key board race issues

Voters on Tuesday will elect two candidates to the Wayne State University Board of Governors for eight-year terms as the board starts its search for a new president. The board is beginning a search for the university's next leader after WSU President Roy Wilson announced in April that he would step down after his contract expires in July 2023. It is preparing to launch a nationwide search. The new board will hire the next president, a key responsibility.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Monday's Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9B

Get ready for more lottery frenzy: Monday’s Powerball jackpot is now a whopping $1.9 billion. More than 1.2 million tickets have been sold as of Sunday evening for the next drawing, the 41st since the last Powerball jackpot was won, according to Michigan lottery officials. Players have until 9:45 p.m. Monday to make their bets.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy