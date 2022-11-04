Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita school board approves special transfer of Southeast High students at semester
The district won’t provide spring transportation to students who choose to transfer to Heights, and transferring student-athletes won’t be able to play varsity sports in the spring.
Detroit News
Selecting next president, keeping WSU's upward mobility are key board race issues
Voters on Tuesday will elect two candidates to the Wayne State University Board of Governors for eight-year terms as the board starts its search for a new president. The board is beginning a search for the university's next leader after WSU President Roy Wilson announced in April that he would step down after his contract expires in July 2023. It is preparing to launch a nationwide search. The new board will hire the next president, a key responsibility.
Detroit News
Monday's Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9B
Get ready for more lottery frenzy: Monday’s Powerball jackpot is now a whopping $1.9 billion. More than 1.2 million tickets have been sold as of Sunday evening for the next drawing, the 41st since the last Powerball jackpot was won, according to Michigan lottery officials. Players have until 9:45 p.m. Monday to make their bets.
Detroit News
Livengood: Catholic Church, billionaires and shadowy groups pour millions into Prop 3 fight
The Catholic Church is going all out to defeat the Proposal 3 abortion rights constitutional amendment on Tuesday’s ballot — and much of its spending of parishioners' tithes remains hidden from public view. Catholic dioceses and other religious entities are legally exempt from complying with Michigan’s campaign finance...
Comments / 0