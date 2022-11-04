Read full article on original website
Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy aims to fend off a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election
Kennedy, one of six Republican senators who voted to sustain an objection to Arizona's electoral votes, faces 12 challengers in Louisiana's primary.
Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces off against Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election
Incumbent Chris Van Hollen faces Republican Chris Chaffee, a perennial candidate who's run for various offices in Maryland over the past decade.
Cochise County's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge
Monday's ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday in which opponents spoke out against the proposal.
Business Insider
Trump-endorsed Republican Katie Britt faces off against Democrat Will Boyd in Alabama's US Senate election
Trump-endorsed Katie Britt is strongly positioned to defeat her Democratic opponent Will Boyd to defend Alabama's deep-red seat.
Detroit News
Slotkin, Barrett make closing arguments in fight for swing U.S. House seat
DeWitt — On the Sunday before Election Day, two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin headed out to knock doors in a part of the newly drawn 7th District that had been added during the redistricting process last year. Campaign yard signs crowded the lawns, Republican and Democratic households side by side.
Republican Sen. James Lankford faces off against Democrat Madison Horn in one of two US Senate elections in Oklahoma
Republican incumbent James Lankford is vying for a second term against Democrat Madison Horn, a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen.
The one thing Americans agree on ahead of midterms: 'Vote, vote, vote'
Less than 12 hours before polls open in US midterm elections, Americans remain deeply polarized on issues from immigration to abortion -- though many were united in fears for their country's democracy. Here's what some American voters in cities around the country had to say about Tuesday's polls.
Detroit News
Trump speeches use dozens of lies, exaggerations to draw contrast with Biden
Even in a midterm marked by misinformation, conspiracy theories and false or misleading attacks, nobody does it like Donald Trump. The former president, in a burst of campaigning for Republican candidates while he readies his own third bid for the White House, is honing a stump speech based around juxtaposing current conditions with those during his presidency - a contrast he heightens by misrepresenting and exaggerating on both ends. His speech Thursday at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, contained at least 58 false or misleading statements, and he added at least another 24 distinct falsehoods at a Saturday speech in Latrobe, Pa., according to a Washington Post analysis.
Detroit News
Finley: GOP won't kill Social Security
A president shouldn’t lie to the American people. Neither should an ex-president. But both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are on the campaign trail for Democrats lying about a fake Republican plan to end Social Security and Medicare. The strategy is to terrify older voters into...
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray faces off against Republican Tiffany Smiley in Washington's US Senate election
30-year incumbent Patty Murray is running for re-election in solidly blue Washington, but her support has slipped in recent weeks.
Business Insider
Democratic incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden faces off against Republican Jo Rae Perkins in Oregon's US Senate election
Longtime Democratic senator Ron Wyden faces political newcomer Jo Rae Perkins to represent Oregon in the US Senate.
How to read your social media feeds on Election Day
Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal U.S. midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation. There's also a lot of useful information on social media, including authoritative results from election officials, the latest news about candidates...
Business Insider
Mayor Hillary Schieve faces off against Eddie Lorton in Reno, Nevada's mayoral election
Schieve and Lorton previously matched up against each other in the 2018 mayoral race, where Schieve won by 29 percentage points.
Chicago voting turnout should be huge, based on early, mail-in ballots: official
The latest numbers on Monday showed more than 134,000 Chicagoans had already voted early, while more than than 100,000 mail-in ballots had been returned.
