Maryland State

Detroit News

Slotkin, Barrett make closing arguments in fight for swing U.S. House seat

DeWitt — On the Sunday before Election Day, two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin headed out to knock doors in a part of the newly drawn 7th District that had been added during the redistricting process last year. Campaign yard signs crowded the lawns, Republican and Democratic households side by side.
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit News

Trump speeches use dozens of lies, exaggerations to draw contrast with Biden

Even in a midterm marked by misinformation, conspiracy theories and false or misleading attacks, nobody does it like Donald Trump. The former president, in a burst of campaigning for Republican candidates while he readies his own third bid for the White House, is honing a stump speech based around juxtaposing current conditions with those during his presidency - a contrast he heightens by misrepresenting and exaggerating on both ends. His speech Thursday at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, contained at least 58 false or misleading statements, and he added at least another 24 distinct falsehoods at a Saturday speech in Latrobe, Pa., according to a Washington Post analysis.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Detroit News

Finley: GOP won't kill Social Security

A president shouldn’t lie to the American people. Neither should an ex-president. But both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are on the campaign trail for Democrats lying about a fake Republican plan to end Social Security and Medicare. The strategy is to terrify older voters into...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

How to read your social media feeds on Election Day

Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal U.S. midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation. There's also a lot of useful information on social media, including authoritative results from election officials, the latest news about candidates...
GEORGIA STATE

