Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Selena Gomez Has An Alternative Take On the Silk Slip Dress
This week, Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is due to premiere on Apple TV+. The pop star opens up in the film about her experience in the spotlight, her hardships after being diagnosed with lupus, and how she managed her mental health through it all. She’s now out promoting her project in elegant looks that command attention.
With Help From Bella Hadid, Balenciaga and Adidas Return With Another Collection
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on the inaugural debut of the Balenciaga and Adidas collection, today could be your lucky day—that’s if you move quickly. The two powerhouses released a second installment that is available to shop now, well, until it inevitably sells out, of course.
Patti Wilson, Fashion’s Low-Key Legend, Chats Ahead of Her CFDA Award
Fashion loves to throw the superlative ‘legend’ about in connection with some of the people who work in it, but few live up to the hype. Stylist Patti Wilson, who will receive the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night, most definitely does. It’s a rare moment in the spotlight for Wilson, who has attained iconic status, but has preferred to stay under the radar: she’s the very definition of a low-key legend, someone who has always chosen to focus on creating groundbreaking work rather than her own public persona and profile.
Collection
Jason Wu was on form for resort, with a collection full of updated references to the past. “I feel like what people want is something sexier right now,” said Wu on a walk-through, and he came at that goal from two directions, draping and retro glamour. Wu’s second...
Stanley Tucci Shares His Recipe for a Perfect Martini
Throughout two seasons of Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy on CNN, the actor has traveled across the country discovering the hidden culinary gems of its various cultures and regional cuisines. And while Tucci has long held a passion for food and drink that is perhaps only rivaled by his love for acting—he published two cookbooks in 2012 and 2014, and his memoir, released last year, was titled Taste: My Life Through Food—the experience of making the documentary series has only served to further deepen his fascination with the history and variety of Italian cooking. “It confirmed my belief that Italy’s regions are distinctly different,” says Tucci. “If you go to Sardinia then Piedmont and then Sicily, it’s almost as though you’re in different countries and eras. In the south, you’ll have African, Middle Eastern, and Greek influences, but in the north, you’ll have Germanic and French influences.”
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Meet The Editor: Edward Enninful
Save the date: The editor-in-chief of British Vogue and Vogue’s European editorial director, Edward Enninful, is in the hot seat for this month’s virtual Meet The Editor event!. During this special *live* conversation, Edward will be in conversation with Vogue’s senior fashion projects editor, Julia Hobbs, answering your...
How Chrome Hearts Became Fashion’s Most Rebellious Success Story
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Three years ago, when Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the owners of Chrome Hearts, were vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, their 16-year-old son Kristian announced: “We should have a store here. I think it would do really well.”
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Make Their Red Carpet Debut in PJs
Ever since Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford began dating earlier this year, the couple has kept their public appearances to a minimum. They’ve been spotted out and about together a few times, but never officially on a red carpet. But last night at the star-studded 2022 LACMA Gala in L.A., they finally made their official debut—in bold style, naturally. Forget an expected black tie suit or gown: They opted for comfy monogrammed Gucci PJs accessorized with an eye mask, slippers, and blanket.
Georgia May Jagger, Petra Collins, and More Celebrated Isamaya’s New Drop With a Rhinestone Rodeo-Themed Party in L.A.
“Well, it’s just good fun, isn’t it?” Isamaya Ffrench, clad in faux fur and leather, exclaimed as she took in the scene. It was half past eight on Thursday evening, and Los Angeles’ famed Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip was already crowded with bright young things dressed in studs, Stetsons, and fringe. They were there to celebrate the second drop for the British makeup artist’s collection Isamaya Beauty, a new five-piece capsule called Wild Star. “It’s a Western story,” Ffrench explained, nodding toward a counter lined with gilded tubes and compacts flecked with rhinestones and silhouetted with the torsos of bucking broncos. “The campaign is about a girl that lives and breathes this kind of Texas vibe—so we just had to do the launch party here, at this dive-y Western bar.”
Coco Brandolini d’Adda Is Launching a Line of Her Own
A racé sense of style runs through Coco Brandolini d’Adda’s family tree. Her mother is Giorgina Brandolini, a longstanding habituée of Valentino Garavani’s inner circle, and her paternal grandmother is Donna Cristiana Brandolini d’Adda, a sister of the late Fiat chief Gianni Agnelli and a woman of great taste.
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest (Flared) Suit to Date
Margot Robbie isn’t one to play it safe on the red carpet. From the caped Celine look she wore to the London premiere of Amsterdam, to the distinctly bridal Chanel gown she sported at the New York premiere of the movie, the star loves a head-turning fashion moment. At...
In The Collaboration, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope Take On Warhol and Basquiat
The posters framed it as a fight; a challenge between two heavyweights. At left was Andy Warhol, wearing shiny Everlast boxing gloves, shorts, a black turtleneck, and a vaguely haunted look on his face—he was, by then, a frail 56—his arms crossed like Tutankhamen’s. At his side was Jean-Michel Basquiat, shirtless, impassive, and not yet 25, in the same gloves, shorts, and stance. In other imagery, their gloves are raised, or Warhol (softly) lands a blow on Basquiat’s jaw. It was 1985, and paintings from a collaboration between the two artists—orchestrated by Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger, who formally introduced them in 1982—were headed to Tony Shafrazi’s gallery on Mercer Street.
Lily-Rose Depp Embraced Beachy Style at Chanel’s Miami Show
This past Friday, Chanel hosted a Miami showing of its resort 2023 collection, which was first shown back in May in Monte Carlo. The sunny setting was an appropriate backdrop, given the collection was both colorful and vacation-ready. Stars like Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams, and Lily-Rose Depp flew into town to take in some sunshine and see the new upbeat pieces. “I’ve been to Miami once when I was little, but I’ve never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family,” Depp told Vogue shortly before the show. “It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection.”
I’m Obsessed With Jennifer Coolidge’s La Dolce Vita Style in The White Lotus
If you caught last night’s episode of The White Lotus, you’ll know that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) had quite the wild ride—literally. In the second season of the hit HBO series, a new cast of characters have descended upon the White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Well, new except for Tanya, who we met last season. In this episode, Tanya and her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), rent a Vespa to take in the sights—twisting-and-turning along a windy road, when a bug suddenly flies directly into Tanya’s mouth while riding in the backseat. “It’s fluttering around in there!” she screams, while having an extremely comical cough attack.
It’s a Baguette—Fendi Re-Releases 25 Baguettes From the Archive
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We all know the scene. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is lost somewhere south of Houston Street when an armed gunman asks for her Manolo Blahniks and her bag. Before handing it over, Bradshaw bravely corrects her mugger: “It’s a Baguette.” And the rest is history. The style, which was debuted by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, was dubbed the Baguette after the way it sits like, say, a particular French bread under the arm when carried. Soon, the accessory came to be known as an It bag, one which fashion historians cite as the first-ever. That was a quarter of a century ago, and to celebrate the milestone today, a slew of new, limited-edition 25th-anniversary Baguette bags have arrived fresh from the Fendi boulangerie.
Gigi Hadid Gets a Punk Makeover for the CFDA Awards 2022
From Julia Fox’s gray hair to Halle Bailey’s towering up-do, there was no shortage of statement beauty at the CFDA Awards in New York on Monday night. Also worthy of attention? Gigi Hadid’s punk-infused look to match her Thom Browne tweeds. The model opted for gray lipstick...
‘Fashion Continues’—A Spirit of Community Prevails at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Patti Wilson’s arrival at Cipriani South Street for the CFDA Awards was a signal of the night that would unfurl ahead. She was dressed in a full Schiaparelli look, accessorized with a myriad of golden body parts and a futuristic helmet/hat that made her seem like she was in perpetual motion but also perhaps a cyborg visiting us from the future. A fitting vision for the stylist who has actually earned the descriptor iconic, though you wouldn’t be able to tell from her shy demeanor. Standing near the balcony bar, Wilson recalled the day she found out she would be receiving the media award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.
