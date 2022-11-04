Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
WFMZ-TV Online
Service for Pottstown house explosion victims
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
WFMZ-TV Online
RHS virtual days met with mixed reviews after shooting
READING, Pa. — The Reading Police Department on Monday said it was investigating multiple incidents, but the one closest to the school — a shots-fired, gang-related incident — happened approximately two blocks from Reading High School last Thursday. At the recommendation of the police, students learned virtually Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bognet, Oz campaign together in Hazleton
HAZLETON — Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet called immigration a plague on his hometown and suggested a remedy for the nation’s ills. “You send the doctor,” Bognet said when introducing Dr. Mehmet Oz during a rally at the Pines Eatery. Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck opening first brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is expanding with its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in mid-December at 559 Main St., co-owner Rogelio Romero said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran at news conference
Town hall planned after 'shots fired' near RHS last week. "It's time that we get this village together. We need to stop this violence."
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading
READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shapiro faces Mastriano in governor's race, as poll shows Shapiro with big lead
In the race for Pennsylvania governor, it's Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano. Josh Shapiro's campaign is still getting a watch party set up in Montgomery County Tuesday evening. People are expected to start showing up around 8 p.m. The campaign staff are confident they are going to see a Shapiro victory Tuesday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Instant brothers' bringing tasty venture to former Sammy's Drive-In, reviving beloved Toby's Cup near Phillipsburg
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tasty new concept is dishing out smoked ribs, brisket, chicken and more at the former Sammy's Drive-In Restaurant in Greenwich Township. Drake's Joint, a roadside eatery specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, opened Saturday at 1193 Route 22, across from the former Phillipsburg Mall. The site was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Siegel, Smith face off for open seat as 22nd District state rep
Voters will decide whether the state's 22nd Legislative District will seat either Democrat Josh Siegel or Republican Robert Smith Jr. State Rep. Peter Schewyer currently holds the position but is running in a different district after boundary lines were redrawn earlier this year, leaving no incumbent. The new 22nd District covers a section of Lehigh County, including all of East Allentown, parts of Center City Allentown and Salisbury Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
WFMZ-TV Online
Machine mix-up delays opening of polls in West Hazleton, Hazleton
Voting got off to a slow start in two wards in West Hazleton Tuesday morning after one of the judges of election discovered they had the wrong machines. Jim Capparell, who oversees Ward 2, said he noticed the mistake around 6 a.m. He had the City of Hazleton’s machines, and not his own.
WFMZ-TV Online
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE — A winning Powerball ticket from the Monday drawing worth $100,000 was sold at PSC Main Street, a gas station at 412 S. Main St. It was one of six tickets that paid out. A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County and four other tickets worth $100,000 were sold around the state.
WFMZ-TV Online
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
