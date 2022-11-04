ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday

READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
Service for Pottstown house explosion victims

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
RHS virtual days met with mixed reviews after shooting

READING, Pa. — The Reading Police Department on Monday said it was investigating multiple incidents, but the one closest to the school — a shots-fired, gang-related incident — happened approximately two blocks from Reading High School last Thursday. At the recommendation of the police, students learned virtually Monday.
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County

On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
Bognet, Oz campaign together in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet called immigration a plague on his hometown and suggested a remedy for the nation’s ills. “You send the doctor,” Bognet said when introducing Dr. Mehmet Oz during a rally at the Pines Eatery. Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate,...
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading

READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
Siegel, Smith face off for open seat as 22nd District state rep

Voters will decide whether the state's 22nd Legislative District will seat either Democrat Josh Siegel or Republican Robert Smith Jr. State Rep. Peter Schewyer currently holds the position but is running in a different district after boundary lines were redrawn earlier this year, leaving no incumbent. The new 22nd District covers a section of Lehigh County, including all of East Allentown, parts of Center City Allentown and Salisbury Township.
Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
Machine mix-up delays opening of polls in West Hazleton, Hazleton

Voting got off to a slow start in two wards in West Hazleton Tuesday morning after one of the judges of election discovered they had the wrong machines. Jim Capparell, who oversees Ward 2, said he noticed the mistake around 6 a.m. He had the City of Hazleton’s machines, and not his own.
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — A winning Powerball ticket from the Monday drawing worth $100,000 was sold at PSC Main Street, a gas station at 412 S. Main St. It was one of six tickets that paid out. A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County and four other tickets worth $100,000 were sold around the state.
Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
