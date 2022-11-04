Read full article on original website
Heading out to vote? Know your rights at the polls
Election Day is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use this lookup tool to see your state and federal elections, or check out this in-depth story from the Tyler Morning Telegraph. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
Election Day: What's on the ballot in Smith County and when, where to vote
The day has come for voters to cast their ballots in the November general election. Today is Election Day and people can make their voices heard at any of the 35 Smith County voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting ended Friday and had a turnout that...
VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Demolition ongoing at downtown Tyler building damaged in storm
Smith County’s vacant building on Line Street in downtown Tyler was heavily damaged in Friday’s storms. On Monday, crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments could be seen clearing debris at the structure at 218 E. Line St. Crews worked throughout the afternoon to...
Recovery in the Park event showcases local recourses
The second annual Recovery in the Park event Saturday helped “bridge the gap” between mental health and brought numerous community resources to one place. People in attendance of the event at Bergfeld Park could stop by each of the about 20 resource booths to learn more about recovery, mental health, sober living, psychiatric and other resources in the area. There also were motivational speakers, food trucks, music, activities and more.
Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"
MARSHALL, Texas - They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. A church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
First Christian Church Tyler holds 38th annual holiday bazaar
For the 38th year, the First Christian Church Tyler invited the community to shop at its annual Happy Holidays Bazaar. More than 50 vendors were in attendance at Saturday’s event selling a wide range of items including baked goods, paintings, baskets, jewelry, Scentsy products, holiday décor, crafts and more.
Whitehouse man on death row 'at peace' with impending execution while making attempts to delay lethal injection
WHITEHOUSE — For 18 years, Whitehouse native Tracy Beatty has sat on death row, which could come to an end Wednesday, as he’s scheduled to receive the lethal injection for the 2003 strangling death of his mother. Beatty is attempting to delay the execution date again, claiming juror...
