Smith County, TX

inforney.com

Heading out to vote? Know your rights at the polls

Election Day is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use this lookup tool to see your state and federal elections, or check out this in-depth story from the Tyler Morning Telegraph. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
Recovery in the Park event showcases local recourses

The second annual Recovery in the Park event Saturday helped “bridge the gap” between mental health and brought numerous community resources to one place. People in attendance of the event at Bergfeld Park could stop by each of the about 20 resource booths to learn more about recovery, mental health, sober living, psychiatric and other resources in the area. There also were motivational speakers, food trucks, music, activities and more.
TYLER, TX
Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"

MARSHALL, Texas - They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. A church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
MARSHALL, TX
First Christian Church Tyler holds 38th annual holiday bazaar

For the 38th year, the First Christian Church Tyler invited the community to shop at its annual Happy Holidays Bazaar. More than 50 vendors were in attendance at Saturday’s event selling a wide range of items including baked goods, paintings, baskets, jewelry, Scentsy products, holiday décor, crafts and more.
TYLER, TX

