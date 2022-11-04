Read full article on original website
Saltillo Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Law Enforcement
Two people were arrested over the weekend for making threats toward others in two separate incidents. A Saltillo woman was accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement early Sunday morning, while a Como man allegedly threatened to beat his wife Sunday afternoon. FM 69 Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff‘s deputies were...
Officer-Involved Shooting In Wood County
One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County last Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case. They have not released the deceased’s name.
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX
Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault
A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
Whitehouse man on death row makes new attempt to delay Wednesday execution date
As he's set to get executed on Wednesday, a Whitehouse man convicted of killing his mother is seeking to delay his lethal injection, claiming juror misconduct occurred during his trial roughly 18 years ago. Tracy Beatty, 61, has been on death row since he was sentenced to death in August...
Drug Bust In Winnsboro
Friday morning, Winnsboro Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested a man and a woman at their residents in Winnsboro. Officers found illegal guns and narcotics in their house with several home-built firearms, including an automatic uzi pistol, silencer, and over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine. They are in the custody of Franklin County.
SPECIAL REPORT: Whitehouse man on death row 'at peace' with impending execution while making attempts to delay lethal injection
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For 18 years, East Texas native Tracy Beatty has sat on death row waiting, which could come to an end this week. On Wednesday, he’s scheduled to receive the lethal injection for the 2003 strangling death of his mother. His execution date has changed multiple...
Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust
TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep
PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase. According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County. "At the request of DPS, patrol officers...
WebXtra: Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
Tyler man sentenced to 50 years for murder of 25-year-old woman
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in a Smith County court on Wednesday for the death of a woman in September 2021. Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, was sentenced for the murder of Laura Garcia, who was 25. Garcia’s body was found on Sept. 4, 2021, […]
Woman dies after being hit by train in Van Zandt County
WILLS POINT, Texas — A woman has died after being struck by a train in Van Zandt County Sunday evening. According to the Wills Point Police Dept., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a train near Ash Ln. (Lybrand Crossing). When police...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes delays on I-20 in Harrison County
UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A vehicle fire on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 615 is causing traffic delays on Tuesday morning in Harrison County. The sheriff’s office is on the scene and said traffic is being redirected to State Highway 43 and the eastbound lanes on I-20 where the […]
Rusk County deputy no-billed after fatal officer-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County deputy who was under investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 was no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to indict the deputy for the incident, and the case […]
Bubba’s 33 Opens Up Tyler, TX Location: First Look Inside
If you happened to be in the area of Broadway Square in Tyler earlier today, you may have noticed a lot of ENERGY in the area and a lot of people standing in line outside of Tyler's newest restaurant Bubba's 33. Tylerites have been clamoring for Bubba's to come to...
Weather-Related Updates From Hopkins County Emergency Management Officials
Most of Hopkins County was reported to have weathered the tornado and early evening storm with minimal damages. Structural damages reported, thus far, have been contained to one area and no injuries reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to reports from city and county emergency officials. At 5:24 p.m., Sulphur...
East Texans head to polls for Election Day
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The 2022 midterm election is underway and polling locations across East Texas are sharing updates. “The Smith County polling places with the most voters so far this morning are First Christian Church in Tyler, Lindale Masonic Lodge, Noonday Community Center, the Hub in downtown Tyler and the Whitehouse United Methodist Church. Each of these locations have already seen more than 200 voters in the first two hours. Skip the lines and pick one of the other 35 polling locations open until 7 p.m.”
