POLITICO
Democrats promised the infrastructure bill would advance equity. Has it?
LONG ROAD AHEAD: In hours remaining before Election Day, expect to see Democrats continue brandishing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that kickstarted the process of rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges and expanding broadband service, among other things. Yet whether the bill is accomplishing its lofty goals of advancing...
US News and World Report
Biden Comments on Coal-Fired Plants Slammed by Manchin Ahead of U.S. Midterms
JOLIET, Ill. (Reuters) -Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-powered energy plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat. "No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for...
Mortgage rates are soaring, but higher credit quality means there likely won't be a default crisis like the 2008 crash, Goldman Sachs says
"Our analysis suggests that a surge in delinquency rates is unlikely over the next year," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
NPR
The economy is down. Now might be the best time to start saving and investing
BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY: (Singing) For the love of money. Got to make that money, man. That money, man - it's still the same now. We all love money, but keeping it ain't easy. This is especially true during times of economic downturn. Many Americans are currently struggling to maintain financially healthy habits with inflation still rising, wages stagnant and a recession looming, possibly. Lindsay Bryan-Podvin is a financial therapist who helps people manage their money and joins us from her vacation in Palm Springs, California. Thank you so much.
NPR
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
Stocks gain as investor optimism over China COVID dents dollar
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to oil and commodities.
US News and World Report
No-Boom, No-Bust Economy Dogs Democrats in U.S. Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Household cash is near record levels in the United States, and consumers are using it to pack restaurants and airplanes and buy new cars. Jobs are there for the taking. Net worth is 30% higher than before the pandemic, more so for those in the bottom half.
Gas prices are higher on Election Day eve
High prices at the pump could be a concern for Democrats ahead of Election Day, though "high" is something of a relative term considering levels from this summer.
US News and World Report
Canada's Government Tosses Fiscal Hot Potato to Central Bank, Analysts Say
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's plan to spend an extra C$6.1 billion ($4.5 billion) in the next five months may undermine the central bank's effort to curb inflation, despite Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's vow not to make the job of monetary policy harder, analysts said. Although the spending package unveiled by...
Biden’s climate bill victory was hard won. Now, the real battle starts
Implementing the $369bn Inflation Reduction Act amid tight deadlines and high-stakes midterm will be a challenge
Biden's stock market record so far is the second worst since Jimmy Carter
The stock market started the Biden era with a boom. But it heads into the midterm election looking more like a bust.
US News and World Report
Biden Approval Ticks Lower as Democrats Brace for Midterm Losses -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday, reinforcing nonpartisan election forecasters' expectations that his Democratic party was in for a drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections. The two-day national poll found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had...
