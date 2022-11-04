ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

Democrats promised the infrastructure bill would advance equity. Has it?

LONG ROAD AHEAD: In hours remaining before Election Day, expect to see Democrats continue brandishing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that kickstarted the process of rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges and expanding broadband service, among other things. Yet whether the bill is accomplishing its lofty goals of advancing...
NPR

The economy is down. Now might be the best time to start saving and investing

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY: (Singing) For the love of money. Got to make that money, man. That money, man - it's still the same now. We all love money, but keeping it ain't easy. This is especially true during times of economic downturn. Many Americans are currently struggling to maintain financially healthy habits with inflation still rising, wages stagnant and a recession looming, possibly. Lindsay Bryan-Podvin is a financial therapist who helps people manage their money and joins us from her vacation in Palm Springs, California. Thank you so much.
NPR

Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations

As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
US News and World Report

No-Boom, No-Bust Economy Dogs Democrats in U.S. Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Household cash is near record levels in the United States, and consumers are using it to pack restaurants and airplanes and buy new cars. Jobs are there for the taking. Net worth is 30% higher than before the pandemic, more so for those in the bottom half.
US News and World Report

Canada's Government Tosses Fiscal Hot Potato to Central Bank, Analysts Say

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's plan to spend an extra C$6.1 billion ($4.5 billion) in the next five months may undermine the central bank's effort to curb inflation, despite Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's vow not to make the job of monetary policy harder, analysts said. Although the spending package unveiled by...
US News and World Report

Biden Approval Ticks Lower as Democrats Brace for Midterm Losses -Reuters/Ipsos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday, reinforcing nonpartisan election forecasters' expectations that his Democratic party was in for a drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections. The two-day national poll found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had...
