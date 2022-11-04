House January 6 committee interviewing Secret Service agents in Trump's motorcade on day of attack

Read full article on original website
Trump Ridiculously Washes His Hands Of Losing Senate Candidate He Endorsed
The former president leaned on a Trump-ian theme to distance himself from a critical loss.
GOP Rep. Mayra Flores Of Texas Loses And Gripes That 'Red Wave Did Not Happen'
Flores fumed at fellow Republican voters who "didn't do their part."
WAAY-TV
Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling
Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted that he interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so. The statement by the man known as “Putin's chef” because of his catering company confirmed for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. In a posting...
GOP Climate Denier Who Stoked Antisemitism Wins Key Texas Oil And Gas Regulator Race
Republican incumbent Wayne Christian defeated Democratic challenger Luke Warford for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission.
