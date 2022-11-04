Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
Round Rock, Texas Restaurant Lets You Bowl And Enjoy The Sea
For some of us, going out to eat sometimes has to be an experience. One that most of us know is Dave And Busters. Which, side note, why isn't there one of those in Temple? We digress of course, but we'll talk about that soon. While Temple continues to grow...
Organizations push for marijuana ordinance in Killeen and Harker Heights
KILLEEN, Texas — On Election Day, voters in Killeen and Harker Heights will be able to vote for or against decriminalizing of small amounts marijuana. The goal of Proposition A is to eliminate enforcement of Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances such as a felony investigation.
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
Here’s How You Can Volunteer To Lay Wreaths For Vets in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas): If you have ever wondered how all of those wreaths get placed on all of the graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, or if you ever wanted to be a part of the annual wreath laying, here's how. The Wreaths for Vets Events have just been announced.
47-Year-Old Claborn Joiner Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Killeen. Officials confirmed that a 47-year-old was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Fort Hood Soldier Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday night in Killeen. Officials confirmed that one Fort Hood soldier died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of W.Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.
Thank You For Your Services! Killeen highlights Hometown Heroes on banners in Historic Downtown
Killeen, Texas is literally the next-door neighbor to the largest bass in the US for hood Texas. So if you’re from the city of Killeen, more than likely it’s because your parents retired here after serving in the military. WE SUPPORT OUR SOLDIERS HERE IN KILLEEN TEXAS. The...
Inaugural regatta builds rowing's presence in Waco
Hundreds of athletes, family members and volunteers gathered at Brazos Park East Sunday for the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by the Waco Rowing Center. The 5000-meter head race brought in about 300 entries to test the skill of athletes of a variety of ages. The day’s activities opened with...
Central Texas man dead after crashing in front of grocery store: Lorena police
Bass was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley.
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for medical marijuana. It's legal in the state.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
