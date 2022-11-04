The Algorand Foundation revealed the agenda for its second annual Decipher conference today, featuring leading thinkers, builders and founders from across the blockchain landscape. Decipher is to be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Center in Dubai from Nov. 28 to 30, 2022. The Algorand Foundation’s mission is to grow and empower the ecosystem around Algorand — the leading carbon-negative Layer-1 blockchain — and Decipher’s programming will highlight top founders and investors from both within and beyond the Algorand network.

