Russia’s central bank report examines crypto’s place in the financial system
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is looking at ways to integrate crypto assets and blockchain technology into its local financial system amid a pile-on of global financial sanctions. In a Telegram post by the CBR on Nov. 7, the central bank shared a public consultation report titled “Digital Assets...
Binance Proof-of-Reserve pledge gains support following FTX crisis
Following the liquidity crisis and acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said his exchange will soon start a Proof-of-Reserves audit system to allow verification of its digital asset holdings. In a Nov. 8 Twitter post, Zhao pledged to implement a Proof-of-Reserve mechanism at Binance...
Why banking uses at least 56x more energy than Bitcoin
The next time Bitcoin (BTC) comes under fire for energy consumption, remember this statistic: the banking industry uses at least 56 times more energy. That's according to cryptographer and founder of Valuechain, Michel Khazzaka:. “I’m not saying it uses less or the same, just know it uses 56 times more...
Decipher: The blockchain-powered future of finance, smart cities and the creator economy
The Algorand Foundation revealed the agenda for its second annual Decipher conference today, featuring leading thinkers, builders and founders from across the blockchain landscape. Decipher is to be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah Conference and Events Center in Dubai from Nov. 28 to 30, 2022. The Algorand Foundation’s mission is to grow and empower the ecosystem around Algorand — the leading carbon-negative Layer-1 blockchain — and Decipher’s programming will highlight top founders and investors from both within and beyond the Algorand network.
MiCA legislation good news for crypto players — Binance Europe VP
Smaller cryptocurrency exchanges and start-ups could benefit from the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) regulation, according to Martin Bruncko, Binance’s executive vice president of Europe. Cointelegraph had a one-on-one interview with Martin Bruncko during the Web Summit conference in Lisbon early in November 2022. Heading up Binance’s...
DeFi faces criticism for denying user access based on wallet content
While decentralized finance (DeFi) is expected to be an upgrade to traditional finance mechanisms, some believe that denying users access to decentralized exchanges based on their wallets is a backward move. In a tweet, entrepreneur Brad Mills criticized DeFi for denying users access to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) due to various...
Countries ignoring crypto AML rules risk placement on FATF’s ‘grey list:’ Report
Countries failing to adhere to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) guidelines for cryptocurrencies could find themselves added to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “grey list.”. According to a Nov. 7 report from Al Jazeera, sources say the global financial watchdog is planning to conduct annual checks to ensure countries...
Meta reportedly plans 'large-scale layoffs,' but what of its metaverse division?
Social media and tech giant Meta is reportedly gearing up for “large-scale layoffs” this week amid rising costs and a recent collapse of its share price. According to Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Nov. 6 citing people familiar with the matter, the planned layoffs could impact thousands of employees in a broad range of divisions across Meta’s 87,000-strong workforce.
Bitcoin bulls fail to hold $21K, but pro traders refuse to flip bearish
147 days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) closed above $25,000, and the result is that investors are less sure that the $20,000 support will hold. Backing these concerns are persistent global financial and macroeconomic tensions, which escalated on Nov. 7 after European Union officials expressed concerns over the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
Rivals steadfast even as two Aussie crypto ETF providers bail
Two digital asset exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers in Australia are set to leave the market amid heightened regulator scrutiny and a deepened crypto winter, though some remain bullish about the market’s prospects. In the last week, Australian crypto ETF providers including Holon Investments and Cosmos Asset Management have indicated...
Bitcoin miner Iris Energy faces $103M default claim from creditors
According to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy says it has received a default notice from mining rig manufacturer Bitmain Technologies. The notice alleged that Iris Energy failed to “engage in good faith restructuring discussions” for certain principal...
WadzPay Token is listed on XT.com, the world’s first social-infused exchange
WadzPay Token (WTK) has been listed on XT.com, the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform. Users can trade WTK on XT.com starting Oct. 31, 2022. XT.com also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make WTK more accessible to users worldwide. WTK will also have a vital role in...
Wuhan omits NFTs from metaverse plan amid regulatory uncertainty in China
The Chinese city of Wuhan had reportedly shelved its aspirational nonfungible tokens (NFTs) plans amid growing regulatory uncertainty around the crypto and Web3 technologies in the country. Wuhan first announced its plans to support metaverse and NFTs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout as a measure to boost its...
Crypto hits the main stage at Web Summit in front of record crowds
Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon has established itself as the spiritual home of one of the world’s largest technology events. Web Summit has called the Altice Arena home since 2016 and attracted a staggering 71,000 people in the latest edition of the conference. The effect of the event...
Breaking: Binance CEO announces intent to acquire FTX to ‘help cover the liquidity crunch’
Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s announcement that the company would liquidate its position in FTX Token (FTT), FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as 'SBF,' took to social media seemingly in an effort to quell rumors of conflict between the major crypto exchanges. According to a Nov. 8 Twitter...
Coinbase and Kraken experience limited services amid markets turbulence
Both Coinbase’s and Kraken’s platforms were down or experiencing intermittent latency issues on Nov. 8 amid market turbulence, according to users’ complaints on Twitter. The news followed the day’s earlier revelation that crypto exchange Binance intends to acquire its rival FTX. According to Twitter users, services...
Binance CEO not interested in Alameda’s offer to buy up its FTT holdings
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, appears disinterested in Alameda Research’s offer to buy out the crypto exchange’s FTX Token (FTT) holdings. Zhao responded to a question on Nov. 7 on Twitter asking if he would take up the offer by Alameda Research CEO...
GALA token exploit ‘not a white hat act:’ Huobi Global
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with pNetwork’s official response to Huobi. Days after GameFi project Gala Games and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol pNetwork assured its community that everything was fine, crypto exchange Huobi Global came out with its version of the story, accusing pNetwork of earning a $4.5 million profit from the recent pGALA crash.
‘Do not delay’ — ASIC warns Aussies to look for 10 signs of a crypto scam
Australia’s market regulator has released a list of the “top-10 ways to spot a crypto scam,” amid a detected rise in crypto-related investment scams this year. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission’s (ASIC) public advisory statement was published as part of Scams Awareness Week 2022, an initiative that teaches Australians how to identify all forms of scams. The campaign takes place between Nov. 7 to 11.
