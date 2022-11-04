Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers roasted during disastrous goose egg in first half vs. Lions
Through halftime of Sunday’s NFC North division matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are not off to a particularly good start. In two quarters, Rodgers has tossed two costly red zone interceptions, both landing in the hands of Lions’ rookies, and Twitter is roasting the veteran signal-caller.
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt
The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week, and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
numberfire.com
Update: Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) will not return in Week 9
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) for the remainder of their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Doubs took a hit below the knee on his first catch of the game and had to be carted to the locker room shortly thereafter. The team ruled him out at half time, and it seems like the promising rookie will miss multiple weeks based on his reaction to the injury.
Aaron Rodgers Asked If He Regrets Not Retiring Before 2022 Season
The reporter who asked the question said the Packers quarterback looked “miserable” at times during Sunday’s game in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers fans say 3-6 record 'a wakeup call'
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year starter.
Packers stars Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs injury updates will leave Aaron Rodgers pondering retirement, again
The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth straight game Sunday, dropping the contest against the Detroit Lions 15-9. The defeat drops the Packers to 3-6 on the season, 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. It’s actually a bit worse than that as Green Bay is five back in the loss column and have already lost a game to Minnesota head to head.
Aaron Rodgers throws consecutive endzone interceptions vs. Lions
Things just keep going downhill for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Riding a four-game losing streak, the team had a couple of promising drives to open their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, once things got to the goal line, they took a turn for the worse.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable to return in Week 9
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Jones was highly active in the early parts of Sunday's game, but was noticeably absent as Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the game. The team announced that the talented back was questionable to return with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the worst defense in the NFL. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock. Topics...
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
NBC Sports
Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season
The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark...
Comments / 0