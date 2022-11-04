ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Has “An Idea” Who Will Dethrone Roman Reigns As Champion

WWE has been making plans for the inevitable title loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020 and unified the gold with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport reports that Triple H has “an idea” as...
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
Andrade El Idolo Deletes Tweet About Possibly Quitting AEW

AEW’s Andrade El Idolo has deleted a tweet in which he addressed the possibility of leaving the company. It was reported earlier this year that El Idolo was unhappy in the promotion, something the former NXT Champion has alluded to. Recently, El Idolo sarcastically thanked AEW for his birthday...
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1

A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia

WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson

Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
WWE’s Live Event Schedule Through The End Of March Revealed

WWE has announced multiple new live events, which will take the company through March of 2023. During Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the company’s schedule for live events up to the first of April was revealed. You can check out the full schedule below:. * Nashville, TN:...
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy

WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
Bobby Lashley Believes His Son Can Make It In Pro Wrestling

During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on his TNA World Championship match with Kurt Angle back in 2015, which is a bout the latter has openly admitted made him decide against retirement at the time. Additionally, the Almighty One commented...
6 Better Alternatives to Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-in Failure

Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt is a baffling decision for many reasons, and not one that you can blame on the previous regime. Triple H inherited some awful messes that Vince McMahon had left for him. And now, it seems he’s creating his own.
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit

Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
Bandido Officially Signs With AEW

According to a report from F4WOnline, Bandido has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The contract is now official, as pen was put to paper recently. Bandido faced off against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite. At the time, he was offered a contract with the company. WWE also had an offer on the table.
Jay White Comments On The Possibility Of Leaving NJPW, More

During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” podcast, Jay White commented on the Bullet Club being represented in multiple companies right now, the possibility that he eventually leaves NJPW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the...
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Lost A Shoe Deal Waiting For Nike

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently took part in a shoe shopping special with Complex in which he discussed a variety of topics. Austin explained how he lost out on a shoe deal back in the day, and what shoes he wears now. You can...
Lio Rush: ‘I Don’t Think AEW Knew Exactly What To Do With Me’

Lio Rush had a short tenure with AEW that began with his pay-per-view debut at Double Or Nothing in 2021. His contract with AEW expired in February 2022, and he became a free agent. Rush’s Twitter response to AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial statement on New Year’s Eve 2021 led to his contract not being renewed.
The Final Card For Tonight’s PWG DINK Event

PWG is slated to present its DINK event tonight at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Bandido, Aramis & Komander vs....
Davey Richards Explains How He Got Started Working in NWA

In his interview with the Battleground Podcast, Davey Richards explained how he got started working for NWA despite having been asked to work Impact Slammiversary. You can check out some of the highlights below. (via 411 Mania) On how he started working with the NWA: “Actually it happened — as...
John Cena Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39?

Although John Cena’s last match at a premium live event was at WWE SummerSlam 2021 in a loss to Roman Reigns, he is expected to return to in-ring action in 2023. Cena made his last appearance on WWE TV in June to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on RAW and was introduced by Vince McMahon.
