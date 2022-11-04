ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

KRGV

Gov. Abbott declares victory at McAllen rally

Gov. Greg Abbott was in McAllen Tuesday where he declared victory in the gubernatorial race. Abbott received over 3.2 million votes, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s website. Only 96% of all Texas counties reported their election results to the state as of 11 p.m....
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

GOP's Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O'Rourke

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined Abbott's durability after record...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Monica De La Cruz wins District 15 race

Republican Monica De La Cruz claimed victory in the District 15 race Tuesday night. De La Cruz received 80,869 votes against her Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo, who received 67,913 votes with 99 percent of precincts reporting. De La Cruz previously said she would represent all of South Texas. "I think...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

De La Cruz in the lead for District 15 race, unofficial voting results show

Unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s website show Republican Monica De La Cruz is in the lead in the race for District 15 representative. De La Cruz received 68,379 votes against her Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo, who received 57,108 votes. Only 94% of all Texas counties reported...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Brownsville nonprofit makes last push to encourage residents to vote

A nonprofit organization out of Brownsville is making a last effort to get more people to the polls ahead of Election Day. More than 20 volunteers have spent the last five days calling and driving around different neighborhoods, encouraging residents to go out and vote. Those efforts are mainly happening...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event

Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Technical issues causes frustration among voters at Donna polling site

Voters said they chose to leave one of the Election Day polling locations in Donna Tuesday morning due to a limited amount of voting machines there. Residents coming out of the Amigos Del Valle Inc. Nutrition Center said Tuesday morning that only one voting machine at that location was working.
DONNA, TX
KRGV

McAllen police searching for man accused of assault

McAllen police are searching for a 47-year-old man accused of assault. Police say an assault on the 300 block of East Westway Avenue was reported to police on Thursday. Shortly after, an arrest warrant for Mario Molina, 47. Molina is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Student of the Week: Alek Gonzalez

Alek Gonzalez is an honor roll student who's demonstrated resiliency and strength in the face of adversity. Seventeen-year-old Gonzalez takes great pride in all he does, from president of students against destructive decisions to treasurer of the student council and running track. But his true passion is football. Alek's love...
MISSION, TX

