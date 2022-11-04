Read full article on original website
KRGV
Gov. Abbott declares victory at McAllen rally
Gov. Greg Abbott was in McAllen Tuesday where he declared victory in the gubernatorial race. Abbott received over 3.2 million votes, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s website. Only 96% of all Texas counties reported their election results to the state as of 11 p.m....
KRGV
GOP's Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O'Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined Abbott's durability after record...
KRGV
Monica De La Cruz wins District 15 race
Republican Monica De La Cruz claimed victory in the District 15 race Tuesday night. De La Cruz received 80,869 votes against her Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo, who received 67,913 votes with 99 percent of precincts reporting. De La Cruz previously said she would represent all of South Texas. "I think...
KRGV
De La Cruz in the lead for District 15 race, unofficial voting results show
Unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s website show Republican Monica De La Cruz is in the lead in the race for District 15 representative. De La Cruz received 68,379 votes against her Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo, who received 57,108 votes. Only 94% of all Texas counties reported...
KRGV
Incumbent Richard Cortez leading in the race for Hidalgo County judge, unofficial voting results show
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, incumbent Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez was leading in the race for his seat, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department. Cortez, a Democrat, received 80,054 votes against Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores, who received 46,398 votes. If elected, it would mark...
KRGV
Democrat Richard Cortez keeps Hidalgo County judge seat, unofficial election results show
Voters reelected Richard Cortez to serve a second term as Hidalgo County judge, according to unofficial results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department. Cortez, a Democrat, received 86,704 votes against Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores, who received 50,550 votes. Cortez previously said his background in accounting and public service is needed...
KRGV
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño celebrates victory after challenger concedes
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño and his supporters celebrated victory Tuesday night after challenger Carlos Cascos reportedly conceded. Cascos says he congratulated Treviño on the win. Unofficial election results show Treviño in the lead with 36,949 votes over Cascos’ 33,952 votes. Eighty-eight percent of precincts had reported election...
KRGV
Brownsville nonprofit makes last push to encourage residents to vote
A nonprofit organization out of Brownsville is making a last effort to get more people to the polls ahead of Election Day. More than 20 volunteers have spent the last five days calling and driving around different neighborhoods, encouraging residents to go out and vote. Those efforts are mainly happening...
KRGV
Cameron and Hidalgo County workers making final preparations before Election Day
With Election Day just a few hours away, election staff in Hidalgo and Cameron counties are busy making final preparations. Cameron County Elections Department Supervisor Cecilia Rosas has been working with the department for six years. After a busy two weeks of early voting, Rosas says the department is ready...
KRGV
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
KRGV
Made in the 956: Valley singer to perform at Harlingen's Rio Fest
It's a special homecoming for one Valley singer-songwriter. Alex Coba is from Harlingen and this week, he's coming home to perform at the re-vamped Rio Fest. Coba has been doing music ever since he can remember. "It started out as a kid in the Valley, church, my mom — she...
KRGV
Hidalgo County seeking feedback from residents on countywide trash collection proposal
Hidalgo County will hold four public hearings over the next four weeks to get feedback from residents on a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program. The program will target residents living in unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County. The hours-long hearings will give residents the opportunity to provide feedback...
KRGV
Technical issues causes frustration among voters at Donna polling site
Voters said they chose to leave one of the Election Day polling locations in Donna Tuesday morning due to a limited amount of voting machines there. Residents coming out of the Amigos Del Valle Inc. Nutrition Center said Tuesday morning that only one voting machine at that location was working.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 100 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 100 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 50s from Alton died due to the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a three-day period from Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. The people who reportedly tested positive...
KRGV
Former Brownsville police officer sentenced to eight years for trafficking meth
A former Brownsville police officer was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Jose Salinas, 53, pleaded guilty to trafficking one kilogram of meth on Aug. 2, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas. When handing down the sentence, the court said that Salinas,...
KRGV
Police: Man arrested, four neighbors hospitalized after dispute over palm leaves
A man is in custody and four of his neighbors were hospitalized after police say he opened fire after a dispute over palm leaves, according to the McAllen Police Department. The incident happened Monday night on the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue. Police say the reporting party called stating that...
KRGV
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into La Feria ISD school bus in Harlingen
No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a La Feria ISD school bus in Harlingen Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the corner of Bass Boulevard and Ivory Circle. School officials say the driver of the vehicle looked down and didn't see the school bus in front of...
KRGV
Police: Mercedes High School student detained after threatening post shared on social media
Police detained a Mercedes High School student accused of posting a threat on social media on Monday, according to Mercedes police. Police say at about 9:25 a.m., Mercedes High School resource officers received information about a threatening post being shared on social media. Mercedes police investigators responded to assist. "Upon...
KRGV
McAllen police searching for man accused of assault
McAllen police are searching for a 47-year-old man accused of assault. Police say an assault on the 300 block of East Westway Avenue was reported to police on Thursday. Shortly after, an arrest warrant for Mario Molina, 47. Molina is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175...
KRGV
Student of the Week: Alek Gonzalez
Alek Gonzalez is an honor roll student who's demonstrated resiliency and strength in the face of adversity. Seventeen-year-old Gonzalez takes great pride in all he does, from president of students against destructive decisions to treasurer of the student council and running track. But his true passion is football. Alek's love...
