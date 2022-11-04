Read full article on original website
Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares following his $44 billion Twitter buyout
CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million Tesla shares days after he completed his acquisition of Twitter, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday.
Carvana Implodes
Carvana, the ruined used car company, missed earnings estimates badly. The situation was among the most well-covered by the business media this earnings season. The news, however, is worse than it seems. Carvana may not survive as an independent public corporation. It is falling apart at a breathtaking speed. Morgan Stanley offered the most brutal […]
