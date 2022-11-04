Read full article on original website
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
kitco.com
Copper/Silver: Let those 1 oz American Eagles keep soaring
Friday night is my favorite time of the week. You get to reflect on the trading you have done so far, the mistakes you've made, and the opportunities you might have missed. Where was the low in the market you are trading? What was the high? Are you on the right side or the wrong side? Are you still long Gold from $2100/oz on the Russia/Ukraine panic highs in March, or did you run out and buy a bunch of Silver in April 2011 when it peaked at $50/oz? Charles Mackay (1814-1889) wrote a fascinating book called "Extraordinary popular delusions and the madness of crowds," which is partially a series of case studies on the psychology of mass mania surrounding different investments.
msn.com
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
The Fed has ratcheted up interest rates this year, but that's only half of its approach to fighting inflation and taming frothy markets. Quantitative tightening is meant to suck excess liquidity from the market, fighting inflation and deflating bubbles. Experts say there is the potential it goes too far, but...
The Jewish Press
Biden Disrespects Israel and Netanyahu After Election
Brazil and Israel held elections this week to decide on the future leaders of the countries. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician and former president of Brazil, defeated the incumbent by two million votes on October 30. US President Joe Biden called the president-elect of Brazil the following day. As featured on the US embassy in Brazil’s website, “President Biden commended the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions following free, fair, and credible elections. The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.”
Twitter to offer ‘official’ label for select verified accounts
Twitter will introduce an “official” label for select verified accounts when it launches its new $8 Twitter Blue service, Esther Crawford, the company’s early stage products executive, said on Tuesday. “Accounts that will receive [the label] include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers...
Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds
While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
Apple Collides With Reality
Supply chain issues and soft demand are expected to hamper iPhone sales and therefore Apple's revenue.
moneytalksnews.com
Is a Bond Ladder Strategy Right for Your Retirement?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. Bonds can be a core, low-risk component of retirement portfolios. However, they do come with one significant risk factor: If interest rates go up, the bonds you already own will plummet in value. A bond ladder strategy can be a way to reduce that particular risk.
defensenews.com
Advance work in Ukraine blunted Russian cyber advantage, US says
WASHINGTON — At the Aspen Security Forum this summer, a top Biden administration official said there are “any number of theories for what we saw and what, frankly, we didn’t see” regarding Russian employment of cyberattacks tied to its war against Ukraine. “Some argue for the...
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down Railroad Stocks to Watch as the Holiday Season Approaches
Often overlooked yet extremely critical for America's economy, railroads transport almost 30% of the country's freight. So when holiday shopping sees a robust season, the railway industry stands to benefit, along with retail. But this holiday season, the railway industry faces a new challenge: a potential industrywide strike. A rail-worker...
marinelink.com
Navy: Swedish Combat Boat 90, Both a Warrior and a Workhorse
A riverine command boat operates alongside the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zane Ecklund) The Swedish-built Combat Boat 90 (CB 90) has established itself with military forces around the...
10 Sharp Facts About Wasps
Is that slightly menacing, buzzing insect a wasp? Hornet? Yellowjacket? Maybe all of the above.
‘An Empty Shell of What It Used to Be’: Asia’s Gambling Mecca Gets a China-Backed Makeover
Beijing is betting that it can forge a new identity for Macau. It’s not paying off.
fashionunited.com
The "Bella-Effect" and the K-Pop-Phenomenon: Fashion week SS23 on social media
Spring/Summer 2023 was a season of extremes: Spectacular productions, designer debuts and larger-than-life collaborations collided with a national period of mourning in England in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away just before the start of London Fashion Week. Despite the postponement of several shows, including what would turn out to be Riccardo Tisci's final show as creative director for Burberry and Raf Simons' return to the English capital, the overall mood seemed relatively positive - perhaps because most of the shows returned to an in-person catwalk experience this season. Many designers focused on show-stopping moments with international celebrities, not so much to attract buyers and journalists but rather to cause a stir on social media.
Vice
The artist channelling Indigenous spirituality into her practice
When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.
Countries Where Government Officials Accept the Most Bribes
What do Luxembourg and China have in common? On the face of it, not much. One is a tiny and affluent European democracy; the other an authoritarian superpower of 1.4 billion people that commands nearly 12% of the world’s exports. Yet both countries rank at the bottom when it comes to policing foreign bribery. The […]
