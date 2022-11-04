ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

98th District House seat up for grabs between Kick & Homstad

MOUNT VERNON -- Two candidates will square off Nov. 8 for the right to represent Ohio's 98th House District, which includes the eastern half of Knox County, Holmes County and Coshocton County. Darrell Kick, a Republican currently representing Ohio's 70th House District (which includes all of Ashland County and portions...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Pursel retains his seat as Knox County commissioner

MOUNT VERNON — In the sole contested county race, voters returned Bill Pursel to his seat on the Knox County Board of Commissioners. Pursel garnered about 75% of the votes tallied, according to final unofficial results from the Knox County Board of Elections.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Danville school levy appears to have failed

DANVILLE — Danville voters denied the school district's 3-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy by the slimmest of margins on Tuesday, according to final, unofficial results from the Knox and Holmes County Boards of Election. In Knox County, the totals included 573 for the levy's approval, while 581 voted against...
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

9 more Amish from Ashland County plead 'no contest' to state buggy law violations

ASHLAND — Nine Amish people, including two women, pleaded no contest to violating Ohio’s new buggy law before a judge at Ashland Municipal Court on Tuesday. Abraham Hershberger, David Mast, Mosie Shetler, Levi P. Gingerich, Enos Miller, Levi L. Gingerich, Lizzie L. Hershberger, Fannie E. Hershberger and Mahlon J. Swartzentruber each stood before Ashland Municipal Court Judge John Good without the representation of an attorney.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Grand Jury indicts 13

MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury handed down 13 indictments on Monday. Allen Wheeler, Centerburg, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds, third-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, second-degree felony.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy