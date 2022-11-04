Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
98th District House seat up for grabs between Kick & Homstad
MOUNT VERNON -- Two candidates will square off Nov. 8 for the right to represent Ohio's 98th House District, which includes the eastern half of Knox County, Holmes County and Coshocton County. Darrell Kick, a Republican currently representing Ohio's 70th House District (which includes all of Ashland County and portions...
Knox Pages
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Knox Pages
Danville tangles with familiar foe Lucas at Bellville regional semifinal
DANVILLE — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Danville in Saturday night's regional semifinals. The Blue Devils will tangle with Lucas in a Division VII, Region 25 semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral.
Knox Pages
Pursel retains his seat as Knox County commissioner
MOUNT VERNON — In the sole contested county race, voters returned Bill Pursel to his seat on the Knox County Board of Commissioners. Pursel garnered about 75% of the votes tallied, according to final unofficial results from the Knox County Board of Elections.
Knox Pages
Danville school levy appears to have failed
DANVILLE — Danville voters denied the school district's 3-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy by the slimmest of margins on Tuesday, according to final, unofficial results from the Knox and Holmes County Boards of Election. In Knox County, the totals included 573 for the levy's approval, while 581 voted against...
Knox Pages
9 more Amish from Ashland County plead 'no contest' to state buggy law violations
ASHLAND — Nine Amish people, including two women, pleaded no contest to violating Ohio’s new buggy law before a judge at Ashland Municipal Court on Tuesday. Abraham Hershberger, David Mast, Mosie Shetler, Levi P. Gingerich, Enos Miller, Levi L. Gingerich, Lizzie L. Hershberger, Fannie E. Hershberger and Mahlon J. Swartzentruber each stood before Ashland Municipal Court Judge John Good without the representation of an attorney.
Knox Pages
Chesterville boy, 9, wins free telescope from Richland Astronomical Society
BELLVILLE — Maverick Shaw didn't know the real reason his parents dragged him into the board meeting on Saturday night. As members of the Richland Astronomical Society exchanged jokes, discussed leadership nominations and set dates for future events, the 9-year-old fidgeted in a folding chair in the back row.
Knox Pages
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 13
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury handed down 13 indictments on Monday. Allen Wheeler, Centerburg, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds, third-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, second-degree felony.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 6 & 7
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed the following reports from their respective shifts.
Knox Pages
Centerburg resident concerned about traffic and traffic patterns
CENTERBURG — As a school bus driver, Centerburg resident Donald James notices things other drivers might not. At Centerburg's village council meeting on Monday, he related a few of those things to council members.
