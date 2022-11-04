Read full article on original website
Seth Trimble Flashes Athleticism in UNC Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Midway through the second half, North Carolina freshman forward Tyler Nickel blocked a high post, spin, and drive attempt by UNC Wilmington's Trazarien White. The ball fell to UNC guard R.J. Davis who corralled it and turned on the jets the other direction. Seizing the opportunity, freshman guard Seth Trimble sprinted and filled in the lane to Davis' left where Davis hit Trimble with a bounce pass at the top of the key. Trimble then flew off two feet and did a little up and under, hesitation-move midair to draw a foul and lay the ball in for two points.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said in win over North Carolina Central
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was a little tougher than expected but Virginia men's basketball opened its season with a win. Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four triples as UVa fought off North Carolina Central's second half comeback to secure the 73-61 win on Monday night. Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0). Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media after the win.
Hubert Davis Assesses UNC's Season Opener
North Carolina's head coach shares how UNCW's defense stymied UNC's offense. He also details the improvements of his team's defense, including efforts from the bench.
Tony Gibson on Senior Day vs. BC: 'It's gonna be emotional'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is coming off a huge victory in which the defense grounded an explosive Wake Forest offense for just 21 total points with three interceptions and four sacks. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson discussed his team's play against the Demon Deacons, celebrating Senior Day for several experienced defensive players and more in his weekly availability on Tuesday afternoon.
UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
UNC vs. UNCW Preview
ACC Network (Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress) "I don't see it as too much of a difference. I've only been a head coach for one year and so I really feel like that for a long time I will be in a position of listening and learning, and I love being in that position. And I'm enjoying it. I feel the same way this year as I felt last year. I'm excited for the upcoming season and I'm excited for the experiences that we're going to have this year. We're in a good spot." — UNC head coach Hubert Davis.
After wild UNC-Duke games last year, many fans glad ACC basketball is back in the Triangle
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s officially college basketball season in North Carolina, and the area’s three ACC teams are all hitting the court. At North Carolina State University students spent the day counting down the hours until game time and a new college basketball season. N.C. State...
NC State at Louisville Game Time Set
RALEIGH, N.C. – The ACC has announced the game time for the Pack's road contest at Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium and will be televised on ACC Network. No. 17 NC State closes out its home schedule against...
NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings
North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Giglio: That was NC State living its best life
It’s right to celebrate NC State’s performance in a 30-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. The defense was buzzing and was dominant throughout, starting with the linebackers with four sacks and ending with secondary with three interceptions. M.J. Morris is a promising new quarterback who has...
NC State football recruit Week 12 scoreboard
Record: 7-4. Result: lost to Hoggard, 42-13. Heritage's season is over. Final Statistics: Thomas is out for the season due to injury. Prior to his injury, he completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S...
Photo Gallery: NC State football vs Wake Forest
Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener
The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night
The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
The best pre-game meals in Chapel Hill
Time-Out Let’s see if I can do this without going on a full-on rant about chicken cheddar biscuits again. Time-out is one of the best restaurants in Chapel Hill, but it is also one of the most accessible places as well. Located right on Franklin Street, Time-out has good-quality food for cheap, and you can get it quickly if you are in a hurry. All of their options are already made when you walk in the door, so you just have to tell them what you would like, they’ll load up a styrofoam container for you, and you are all set to eat your fill before screaming your lungs out at the next game.
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Could Bo Hines-Wiley Nickel race in NC’s 13th District be a bellwether for the US?
For months, the race between Democrat Wiley Nickel and Republican Bo Hines to represent North Carolina’s 13th has been the quintessential dead heat.
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
