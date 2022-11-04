Read full article on original website
CNBC
Despite stock market losses, investors may get year-end mutual fund payouts. That can trigger a surprise tax bill.
Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
CNBC
Winning ticket for Powerball's record $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California — here's what will go to taxes
The prize marks the largest ever in lottery history. The IRS will scrape 24% — or $239.4 million — off the top for federal tax withholding if the winner chooses the cash option of $997.6 million. However, California does not tax lottery winnings. The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 10 ‘old guard’ stocks are making a comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, Meta, DR Horton and more
(AMC) – AMC reported a quarterly loss of 22 cents per share, smaller than the 26 cents loss anticipated by analysts, and revenue topped consensus. CEO Adam Aron said AMC's results were impacted by soft box office results in the latter part of the quarter. AMC fell 3.9% in premarket action.
CNBC
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Oil in focus, Club names in the news, Disney earnings
Stocks usually climb in the year after midterms. These Club names have been big winners in prior cycles.
CNBC
CNBC Stock World Cup: United Healthcare vs Johnson & Johnson and Netflix vs Disney — who wins?
Heading into the World Cup season, CNBC spoke to Chuck Lieberman of Advisors Capital Management on whether United Healthcare or Johnson & Johnson will give investors a greater total return over the next 12 months. And Jason Ware from Albion Financial Group gives his take on who's the winner: Netflix or Disney?
CNBC
Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off
Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
CNBC
Lyft gets hammered after active rider miss
Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Lyft shares dropping after disappointing earnings. The company appears to be losing market share to Uber.
CNBC
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Cramer says buy these stocks, but be cautious
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are looking to history for a post-midterm election rally, regardless of political outcome. Jim says he's increasing his price target on one energy portfolio stock, and watching several others to potentially add to. Jim urges the Club to stay disciplined, and not to get too excited about companies on your buy list.
CNBC
CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for Inaugural CNBC Spark Event on November 14
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., November 7, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the inaugural CNBC Spark event, taking place on Monday, November 14 in Las Vegas, starting at 6:30pm PT. CNBC Spark will convene innovative leading industry thinkers and executives to examine the...
CNBC
Adidas warns of big earnings hit after ending Ye partnership
The company ended its relationship with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Oct. 25 after the musician launched a series of offensive and antisemitic tirades on social media and in interviews. Adidas now projects a net income from continuing operations of around 250 million euros ($251.56 million), down from...
CNBC
From Teslas to BMWs, cars are piling up on land and at sea in German port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
CNBC
Meta could begin large-scale layoffs this week, report says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
CNBC
Meta and other Big Tech companies announce layoffs
Big Tech has begun to announce layoffs. A look at how this could impact the rest of the economy, with former Ford CEO Mark Fields and RLJ Companies founder Robert Johnson.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
