Kansas State

The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 10 ‘old guard’ stocks are making a comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, Meta, DR Horton and more

(AMC) – AMC reported a quarterly loss of 22 cents per share, smaller than the 26 cents loss anticipated by analysts, and revenue topped consensus. CEO Adam Aron said AMC's results were impacted by soft box office results in the latter part of the quarter. AMC fell 3.9% in premarket action.
CNBC

Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off

Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
CNBC

Lyft gets hammered after active rider miss

Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss Lyft shares dropping after disappointing earnings. The company appears to be losing market share to Uber.
CNBC

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Cramer says buy these stocks, but be cautious

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are looking to history for a post-midterm election rally, regardless of political outcome. Jim says he's increasing his price target on one energy portfolio stock, and watching several others to potentially add to. Jim urges the Club to stay disciplined, and not to get too excited about companies on your buy list.
CNBC

Adidas warns of big earnings hit after ending Ye partnership

The company ended its relationship with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on Oct. 25 after the musician launched a series of offensive and antisemitic tirades on social media and in interviews. Adidas now projects a net income from continuing operations of around 250 million euros ($251.56 million), down from...
CNBC

Meta could begin large-scale layoffs this week, report says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

