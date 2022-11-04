Read full article on original website
Iowa Hunter Tags Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam
Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Top Thanksgiving Side Dishes for 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, & Wisconsin
We're just two weeks from Thanksgiving (insert mind-blown emoji here). Have you started planning what you'll make for the big Thanksgiving dinner? If you need some help deciding, I have the favorite Thanksgiving side dishes for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin for 2022. What Do You Make for Thanksgiving?. What do...
Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers
We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota that Eats Your House…Literally
The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin that Eats Your House...Literally. If you ever see a bug like this in your house, get ready to have an exterminator on speed dial. Spider crickets are disgusting and unfortunately are hiding out in quite a few homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, they are currently in mine. Don't worry though, I've got a few tips for you below to help you out during these unprecedented spider cricket times.
People In Iowa Are Waiting Until It’s Too Late To Turn On Their Heat
It's officially autumn in Iowa. I know, I know, it's been fall since late September, but it hasn't felt much like it, right? Temps in the mid-70s and beautiful, dry days. Since we got all that rain late last week and the weekend, it's really feeling like it's fall now.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa
A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota
They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022
Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
Update: Powerball Numbers Drawn, $50K Ticket Sold in Waite Park
DES MOINES, Iowa (WJON News) - The numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot have finally been announced. The numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the red Powerball 10. The announcement comes Tuesday morning after being delayed from Monday night. Minnesota Lottery officials posted on their...
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Save An Endangered Child in Iowa?
Now that November is underway and temperatures will start to drop, hopefully, this is something you don't have to hear about for a long time. Everyone knows they shouldn't do it but it seems like every year we see and read scary stories of animals and/or children being left inside a hot car.
Another State Bordering Iowa Could Have Legal Marijuana This Week
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. This means, no more political ads on Wednesday! Yay!. It also means, more states across the country could be lighting up legally. And one of those shares a border with Iowa. Where is weed legal right now?. Currently, 19 states have legalized marijuana for...
Is Booyah Stew a Minnesota or Wisconsin Thing?
A listener called in today and asked if we knew if Booyah stew was a Minnesota or Wisconsin thing. I had never heard of it so I had to look around to find some answers. According to Wikipedia, “Booyah is a thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium.” It looks like a delicious comfort food, but where it debuted in the United States is up for debate. Some think Minnesota, some think it’s a Wisconsin stew.
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
Major winter storm to bring snow, ice, blizzard conditions to northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of a significant winter storm in the northern Plains that could bring a wide swath of blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana starting Wednesday night.
