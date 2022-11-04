The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin that Eats Your House...Literally. If you ever see a bug like this in your house, get ready to have an exterminator on speed dial. Spider crickets are disgusting and unfortunately are hiding out in quite a few homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, they are currently in mine. Don't worry though, I've got a few tips for you below to help you out during these unprecedented spider cricket times.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO