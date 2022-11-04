ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

Mastodon Social Platform Emerges as New Competitor to Musk’s Purged Twitter

One decentralized social network is making waves these days, as Elon Musk’s recently acquired Twitter continues to experience turmoil due to mass layoffs. Mastodon, a social network that has been around since 2016, meanwhile doesn’t ring a bell for most people. However, its number of active users significantly increased in the last couple of weeks.
dailycoin.com

Game Space Invest $3 Million in KEY3.id, a Permanently Free DID Protocol

Game Space, the first GameFi as a Service (GaaS) platform in the industry, has announced a $3 million investment in the DID project – KEY3.id through its’ GameFi Future Fund. KEY3.id is a free-to-claim, permanently free-to-own, multi-chain enabled inclusive DID protocol, and advocates providing a free and decentralized identity for every user who wants to enter Web3. The estimated value of KEY3.id project will be worth $50 million.
dailycoin.com

Solana Founder Sees Potential for Growth in Blockchain-Based Gaming in 2023

In an interview with Fortune Magazine, Anatoly Yakovenko discussed his perspective on the future of blockchain-based gaming going into 2023. The main message conveyed throughout the interview was that smaller creators, such as artists, may be enabled to create full-time, as they will have much stronger guarantees for creator rights and revenue.
The Hill

New York Times Election needle briefly offline due to coding error

The New York Times “Election needle” was offline for about an hour during Tuesday night’s midterms due to what a leading staffer says was a coding error. As of 9:30 p.m., the issue appeared to have been fixed after the Times displayed an alert at the top of its election results page that read “we’re looking into an issue with our estimates in Louisiana. We plan to turn the needle back on soon.”
LOUISIANA STATE
dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Launches Social Hub for Upcoming Shibarium

The official Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer team announced the creation of a new Twitter profile that’s exclusively dedicated to the forthcoming Layer-2 upgrade, the Shibarium. According to the tweet posted on Saturday, the ShibariumNet Twitter handle is focused on all things Shibarium, including upgrades to the protocol, network updates, and other relevant information.

