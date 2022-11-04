Read full article on original website
Mastodon Social Platform Emerges as New Competitor to Musk’s Purged Twitter
One decentralized social network is making waves these days, as Elon Musk’s recently acquired Twitter continues to experience turmoil due to mass layoffs. Mastodon, a social network that has been around since 2016, meanwhile doesn’t ring a bell for most people. However, its number of active users significantly increased in the last couple of weeks.
Elon Musk Claims Twitter Usage At Record Levels As Dogecoin (DOGE) Plunges 11.1%
Despite the crypto winter returning, the heat on Twitter continues to rise. Last weekend marked Elon Musk’s Twitter purge, which resulted in over 50% of workers suddenly being laid off. The ongoing turmoil has put Twitter’s servers at risk of melting, according to the new Chief Twit. Moreover,...
Twitter to add ‘official’ mark to verified big accounts
Twitter said Tuesday it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares following his $44 billion Twitter buyout
CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million Tesla shares days after he completed his acquisition of Twitter, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday.
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...
Game Space Invest $3 Million in KEY3.id, a Permanently Free DID Protocol
Game Space, the first GameFi as a Service (GaaS) platform in the industry, has announced a $3 million investment in the DID project – KEY3.id through its’ GameFi Future Fund. KEY3.id is a free-to-claim, permanently free-to-own, multi-chain enabled inclusive DID protocol, and advocates providing a free and decentralized identity for every user who wants to enter Web3. The estimated value of KEY3.id project will be worth $50 million.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
Solana Founder Sees Potential for Growth in Blockchain-Based Gaming in 2023
In an interview with Fortune Magazine, Anatoly Yakovenko discussed his perspective on the future of blockchain-based gaming going into 2023. The main message conveyed throughout the interview was that smaller creators, such as artists, may be enabled to create full-time, as they will have much stronger guarantees for creator rights and revenue.
New York Times Election needle briefly offline due to coding error
The New York Times “Election needle” was offline for about an hour during Tuesday night’s midterms due to what a leading staffer says was a coding error. As of 9:30 p.m., the issue appeared to have been fixed after the Times displayed an alert at the top of its election results page that read “we’re looking into an issue with our estimates in Louisiana. We plan to turn the needle back on soon.”
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Launches Social Hub for Upcoming Shibarium
The official Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer team announced the creation of a new Twitter profile that’s exclusively dedicated to the forthcoming Layer-2 upgrade, the Shibarium. According to the tweet posted on Saturday, the ShibariumNet Twitter handle is focused on all things Shibarium, including upgrades to the protocol, network updates, and other relevant information.
