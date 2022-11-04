The New York Times “Election needle” was offline for about an hour during Tuesday night’s midterms due to what a leading staffer says was a coding error. As of 9:30 p.m., the issue appeared to have been fixed after the Times displayed an alert at the top of its election results page that read “we’re looking into an issue with our estimates in Louisiana. We plan to turn the needle back on soon.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO