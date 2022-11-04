Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
A Night at The Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball 2022
- Realtors Michelle Leonard and Dana Friedman attended the Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball at Live! Casino and Hotel. to benefit the Trauma Survivors Foundation. My two favorite chefs were James Beard winners Chef Tonii Hicks and Càphê Roasters' Chef Jacob Trinh. Tonii made a great salt...
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking Event
Bark Social is celebrating the groundbreaking of their latest premium social club for dogs and their people in Manayunk on Saturday, November 19. The celebration will include a groundbreaking ceremony with a peek at the venue’s renderings followed by a community meet & greet filled with local vendors, refreshments for humans and furry best friends, local animal rescue organizations, activities for pups, and more!
This Bucks County Music Venue is Reopening for Pop-Up Concerts, Other Live Events
The Bucks County venue will reopen for pop-up shows in the near future. A popular Bucks County music venue will soon be reopening after four years of inactivity, offering live shows and other fun events. Michele Haddon wrote about the venue for the Bucks County Courier Times. Puck Live, located...
Langhorne Wedding Designer Listed as One of the Best in the Philadelphia Area
The Langhorne designer is known for her aesthetic tastes and for making weddings even more beautiful.Image via April Lynn Designs. A Bucks County wedding designer has been ranked as one of the best in the region, making her a popular option for newly-engaged couples. Kayla Cotter wrote about the design for Philadelphia Magazine.
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Opens in Collegeville, Its First New Restaurant Since the Pandemic Began
Collegeville Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar opens Nov. 8. Glen Mills restaurateur Dave Magrogan’s ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar opens today, Nov. 8, in the Providence Town Center, Collegeville. It’s a landmark moment for the chain, which has four other locations in the Phila. suburbs and...
phillyvoice.com
Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties
Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season. The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.
cosmosphilly.com
This Weekend it’s the Upper Darby Greek Festival
Authentic Greek food, Greek wine tasting, a Greek market, homemade pastries, and Greek dancing are all part of the fall Upper Darby Greek Festival. They even have a Laiki Vradia on Saturday night. This Saturday, November 5th and 6th, 2022, the fun, food, and wonderful Greek atmosphere kick off at...
billypenn.com
Hundreds cheer the red carpet eating of 40th rotisserie chicken, ‘a part of Philly history’
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
southjerseyobserver.com
Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia
As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
Texas-Style Honky Tonk Restaurant Hops Back on the Saddle for Reopening in West Whiteland
After closing temporarily in July, the classic Texas-style Honky Tonk spot called the Brickette Lounge in West Whiteland is back, and more Texan than ever, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Before closing, the popular joint offered weekly line dancing, live music, and DJs. Now, all of that...
Oddee
The 6 Best Museums to Visit in Philadelphia
Philly is more than just the "City of Brotherly Love"... Philadelphia is a historic goldmine wrapped up in a beautiful town, making it a great destination for all types of travelers. Regardless of whether you’ve been there just once or go regularly, as it’s just a short drive away, you must make time to explore the top in the area. It’s a great way to rediscover the city, learn something new, and many of these top destinations are also in some of the best parts of the city, making it easy to enjoy a personal walking tour around the best of the best in Philadelphia.
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
Delco Home to a Pair of the Best Suburbs for Millennials in Greater Philadelphia
Two locations in Delaware County are among the best suburbs in Greater Philadelphia for millennials in 2019, according to the latest rankings released by Niche.com, writes Clara Lefton for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Some of the factors Niche.com used for the 2019 Best Places for Young Professionals and to measure...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 504 Sturbridge Court | King of Prussia | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 504 Sturbridge Court in King of Prussia. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this well-maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable Williamsburg Commons! Enter through the bright two-story foyer with a built-in closet, and head up to the main level with beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the home, you'll find finishes like wood window cornices and crown moldings. The spacious living room with a bay window opens up to the large dining area with a chandelier. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a ceiling fan, and tile flooring. Tons of natural light also fills the room from the glass sliding doors that lead out to the back deck, perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! Finishing off the first floor is an updated powder room. The top floor boasts a sizable primary bedroom with double closets and a full ensuite bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower and vanity. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a full hallway bathroom with a tub shower combo complete the floor. The finished walk-out basement features a great den space, laundry area, and inside access to the attached one-car garage. Walk outside to your patio and enjoy relaxing outdoors. A concrete driveway provides additional parking space. Located just minutes from all of the restaurants and shopping in the vibrant King of Prussia, with easy access to I-76 & I-476, routes 202 & 422, and the PA Turnpike!
philadelphiaweekly.com
23 Best Italian Restaurants in Philly: Nonna-Approved Eateries
Everyone likes Italian food! Think of all the mouthwatering Italian classics like gooey lasagne, fluffy ravioli, or creamy, mocha-infused Tiramisu. Philadelphia is renowned for its Italian cuisine whether it’s a fancy date-night place of elegance or a neighborhood red sauce joint. These are the 23 best Italian restaurants in Philly!
billypenn.com
Long live the automat, the Philly-made marvel that turned dining into an assembly line
It was 1898 when a food service revolution was brewing across the bridge in Camden — but almost no one realized it. That was the year Horn & Hardart Baking Company was founded, building up from a tiny, countertop lunch joint in Center City that introduced New Orleans-style coffee to the region.
Upper Dublin Church to Host Thanksgiving Meal for Local Families in Need
A church just outside of Bucks County is working to ensure that local families in need get a proper Thanksgiving meal this holiday season. Upper Dublin Lutheran Church, located at 411 Susquehanna Road in Ambler, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Ambler and Giant Food Stores, will host UD Strong Thanksgiving on Nov. 24. The community outreach program will provide no-cost, fresh, fully cooked, ready-to-heat meals as part of the ongoing tornado relief initiative, UD Strong.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
Haddonfield, NJ’s Jay West Bridal Shop is Out of Business After 54 Years
A South Jersey institution in bridal gowns, prom gowns, and special occasion dresses has gone away for good, and I'm heartbroken. Jay West, located at the corner of Kings Highway and Haddon Ave. in Haddonfield is no longer in business. The shock settled into me this past weekend during a...
