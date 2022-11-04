Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 504 Sturbridge Court in King of Prussia. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this well-maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable Williamsburg Commons! Enter through the bright two-story foyer with a built-in closet, and head up to the main level with beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the home, you'll find finishes like wood window cornices and crown moldings. The spacious living room with a bay window opens up to the large dining area with a chandelier. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a ceiling fan, and tile flooring. Tons of natural light also fills the room from the glass sliding doors that lead out to the back deck, perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! Finishing off the first floor is an updated powder room. The top floor boasts a sizable primary bedroom with double closets and a full ensuite bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower and vanity. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a full hallway bathroom with a tub shower combo complete the floor. The finished walk-out basement features a great den space, laundry area, and inside access to the attached one-car garage. Walk outside to your patio and enjoy relaxing outdoors. A concrete driveway provides additional parking space. Located just minutes from all of the restaurants and shopping in the vibrant King of Prussia, with easy access to I-76 & I-476, routes 202 & 422, and the PA Turnpike!

